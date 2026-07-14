When

Fri., September 18, 2026 at 7:00pm

Until

No Specific End Time

Event Venue

Wyandot County Fair

10171 OH-53

Upper Sandusky, OH

Phone

Website

www.thewyandotcountyfair.com

Posted In

Presented by the Wyandot Co Fair.Visit our website www.thewyandotcountyfair.com for more information.

Photos

Map