EAST ROCHESTER, Ohio — A pancake and sausage breakfast will be held Feb. 21 from 7-10 a.m. at the New Alexander Christian Church, 7665 Rochester Road in East Rochester.
The breakfast will benefit the Zeb Snyder Memorial Fund which awards annual scholarships to high school students.
The cost for the breakfast is $10 with kids 5 and under free. Carry-outs are are available. There will also be a bake sale ,and bulk sausage will be sold. For more information, call Jeff Sanor at 330-205-2351.
