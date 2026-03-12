When

ZOAR, Ohio — The Zoar Bakery will continue the Separatists’ Good Friday tradition by selling fresh pretzels on April 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pretzels will be available for purchase fresh from the oven and convenient grab-and-go stations.

Eating pretzels on Good Friday is a centuries-old tradition dating back to the Roman Empire. While there are many religious symbolisms found in pretzels, their ingredients also make them a fasting-compliant food during Lent.

Plain, salted and dessert pretzels will be available. Pretzels from the bakery oven will be limited to two per person. Pretzel multi-packs will be available at grab-and-go stations.

Proceeds from the pretzel sale benefit Historic Zoar Village educational programming and building restorations.

Visit www.historiczoarvillage.com or call 330-874-3011 for more information.

Zoar is a designated National Historic Landmark and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Dozens of village structures have been preserved through the collaborative efforts of the Zoar Community Association and the Ohio History Connection. Historic Zoar Village was founded by German Separatists in 1817 and thrived as a communal settlement for more than 80 years.