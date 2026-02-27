Sat., March 14, 2026 at 11:00am
Sat., March 14, 2026 at 4:00pm
Zoar Bakery
198 Main St.
Zoar, Ohio
The Zoar Bakery is celebrating International Pi Day with a variety of pies March 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pi is the mathematical constant of 3.14, which represents the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. The holiday for this beloved numeral started in 1988. Congress then made it an official U.S. national holiday in 2009. Whole pies and single pie slices will be available for purchase and pickup at the Zoar Bakery. The Zoar Store will also be open on the same day with a selection of merchandise, including a special sale on towels and aprons Visit www.historiczoarvillage.com or call 330-874-3011 for more information. Zoar Village is located at 198 Main St. in Zoar.
