$18 million in grant funding for broadband in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice announced the preliminary approval of more than $18 million for various broadband infrastructure projects throughout the state. This announcement includes applications received under the programs Line Extension Advancement and Development, Major Broadband Project Strategies, and Wireless Internet Networks.

The programs are branches of Gov. Justice’s Billion-Dollar Broadband Strategy — a plan to invest over $1 billion in state and federal funds to make broadband connectivity available for the first time to 200,000 West Virginia homes and businesses.

This announcement marks the first preliminary award made for the WIN program which covers state parks and forests by expanding wireless technology. Under the WIN program, funding will allow upgrades to the three towers with 5G and mid-band wireless technology to bring high-speed reliable connectivity to Coopers Rock State Forest, Watoga State Park, and the surrounding areas, significantly increasing public safety and elements of tourism.

The state’s total investment of $18,675,465 will leverage an additional $19,155,920 from other funding sources, for a total broadband infrastructure investment of $37,831,385 for this round alone.

These most recent projects will provide broadband connectivity to more than 8,250 targeted locations in West Virginia. These investments will result in more than 700 miles of new fiber infrastructure. In total, these projects provide funding for the purpose of providing broadband connectivity to 21,126 homes and businesses, many of which currently do not have internet services.

Broadband project examples receiving MBPS, LEAD and WIN program funds include the following:

Frontier, West Virginia: Ripley (Jackson County) Broadband: MBPS Program Funds, $5,710,010; Matching Funds, $10,594,988; Total Project Cost, $16,304,998; Estimated Fiber Mileage, 249; Targeted Addresses, 1,967. Project Summary: Frontier will receive $5,710,010 in MBPS funds for the expansion of broadband connectivity to 1,967 targeted addresses in the greater Ripley area of Jackson County. This project will serve locations in the communities of Ripley, Kenna, Given, Gandeeville, Gay, Evans, and Kentuck. The project will include the installation of approximately 249 miles of fiber infrastructure to provide broadband service in the project area.

Frontier, West Virginia: Ravenswood (Jackson County) Broadband: MBPS Program Funds, $7,672,782; Matching Funds, $7,672,782; Total Project Cost, $15,345,564; Estimated Fiber Mileage, 381; Targeted Addresses: 4,165. Project Summary: Frontier will receive $7,672,782 in MBPS funds for the expansion of broadband connectivity to 4,165 targeted addresses in the greater Ravenswood area of Jackson County. This project will serve locations in the communities of Ravenswood, Cottageville, Sandyville, Evans, Ripley, Millwood, Mount Alto, Peewee, Somerville Fork, Le Roy, Amigo, Elizabeth, and Lundale. The project will include the installation of approximately 381 miles of fiber infrastructure to provide broadband service in the project area.

Under the West Virginia Broadband Investment Plan, projects selected for award will receive a Preliminary Approval Announcement, which will be published on broadband.wv.gov.