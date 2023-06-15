John Deere Property Center allows users to manage equipment digitally

OLATHE, Kan. — A growing number of property owners of every type are looking for ways to manage their equipment and the work it does. Because of this, John Deere has created John Deere Property Center, a mobile-friendly web-based tool that allows you to plan and track maintenance for your equipment, buy parts, and learn how to do key jobs around your yard or acreage.

Property Center connects you with your equipment information anytime, from anywhere. This one-stop equipment management tool provides easy access to operator manuals, warranties, product support and a library of how-to videos to help you manage your weekend projects — all customized to your specific equipment. Property Center can also help you track and plan routine maintenance to ensure your equipment operates at peak performance.

If your John Deere equipment is equipped with JDLink connectivity, additional features like tank levels and engine hours can be viewed on the Property Center website.

Property Center is free to use. You can sign up at PropertyCenter.Deere.com. To learn more, visit Deere.com or contact your local John Deere dealer.