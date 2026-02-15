Roundup of FFA news for the week of Feb. 12

DELTA, Ohio — Delta FFA members David Aranjo, Layton Fisher, Alex Keivens and Braxton Pennington each received the gift of an FFA jacket, a symbol of their teamwork and diligence, thanks to the support of generous sponsors. More than 300 FFA jackets are donated each year, giving new FFA members a chance to own this key piece of official dress. Delta FFA thanks Ashley Schultz of Beck’s Hybrids, George Secor of Sunrise Cooperative and Kimberly Deal for their support.

•••

WEST SALEM, Ohio — The Northwestern Wayne FFA Chapter is holding its annual strawberry sale, along with DB Yummers Original BBQ Sauce. The deadline for orders is Feb. 18; the strawberries, coming straight from Florida, ship the week of March 9. All orders must be prepaid. Make checks payable to Northwestern FFA.

A full flat (8 quarts) is $30. A half flat (4 quarts) is $20. One clamshell is $5. DB Yummers Original BBQ Sauce is $7. Contact a Northwestern FFA member to place your order, or order online at tinyurl.com/mvp9fdtp. For questions, contact the high school ag department at 419-846-3833.

•••

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio — Mount Vernon FFA was well represented at the Knox County FFA Public Speaking Contest, held Feb. 5 atCenterburg High School. Competitors included Calleigh Armstrong and Jadyn Row in the Prepared Public Speaking division, Alivia Scoles and Aaron Snider in the Extemporaneous Speaking division, and Aubrey Maslowski and Connor Thomas in the Creed Speaking division.

The event brought together approximately 30 FFA members from six local schools for an evening focused on leadership, communication and agricultural advocacy. Students competed in multiple speaking divisions, including Prepared Public Speaking, Extemporaneous Speaking and Creed Speaking. Participants demonstrated strong speaking skills while addressing agricultural topics and FFA values before judges and peers.

Following strong performances, Thomas, Armstrong and Row earned advancement to the district-level competition at Clear Fork High School.

•••

SULLIVAN, Ohio — Black River FFA members recently competed in the District 3 Agricultural Power Diagnostics Career Development Event held at the Wayne County Career Center, where they demonstrated strong technical knowledge and teamwork in a hands-on competitive setting.

Members Peter Howard, Garrett Canfield, Caleb Howard and David Bryant applied their skills to a series of real-world diagnostic challenges focused on agricultural equipment and systems. Their efforts resulted in team placements of third and fifth overall in the district competition, a solid accomplishment among a competitive field of participants.

The Agricultural Power Diagnostics CDE allows students to build practical experience in troubleshooting, equipment operation and problem-solving, helping prepare them for future careers in agricultural mechanics and related industries. The chapter extends its appreciation to the Wayne County Career Center for hosting the event and providing the facilities and resources to make the competition possible. Thanks are also reserved for local industry partners Wellington Implement, KTS Equipment and Sterling Farm Equipment for supporting the team by hosting practice sessions and helping students strengthen their skills leading up to the competition.