$200,000 in grants to help Pennsylvania dairy farmers

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Commonwealth Financing Authority March 26 awarded $200,000 in Pennsylvania Dairy Investment Program grants to help dairy farmers.

This year marked the first time grants were awarded under the new Dairy Investment Program, which Senate Republican leadership developed as part of last year’s budget process.

The Mid-Atlantic Dairy Association received a $100,000 grant to expand the “Choose PA Dairy” campaign by implementing the Retail Dairy Aisle Reinvention Program at targeted retailers across Pennsylvania to promote local dairy products. The program will use dairy case advertising, sales materials and features local dairy farmers.

The Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association received $100,000 for Phase 2 of the “Choose PA dairy, Goodness that Matters” campaign that will target central Pennsylvania, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

The program will promote Pa. dairy products at a variety of key venues and events.