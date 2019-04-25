Enjoying the younger generation

My very favorite people to spend time with, gleaning some of the purest information, are the little people in my life.

Most see the world more clearly than those of us who have put on a lot of miles and are a bit road weary.

Here are a few of the things I have learned lately.

– There is a ton of fun in a bunch of colorful, plastic eggs hidden by the Easter bunny, as long as the adults have enough energy to keep up.

As we explored outdoors at our daughter and son-in-law’s new wooded, country property, a rabbit bolted out of the bushes, startling our 2-year-old grandson into silence.

When Brooks found his voice, he said, “Go away, bunny. Brooks lives here now!”

– When my nephew and his wife gathered for dinner with their three children recently, the youngest asked to say the prayer.

“God is good. God is great. People is crazy. Amen,” Autumn said with great reverence.

– As light and wispy as a feather, Autumn is growing in her place in the world, trying hard to keep up with big brothers Oliver and Johnny.

Another bit of wisdom from Autumn, after so sweetly singing “Jesus Loves Me,” used her speaking voice to wrap it all up with this little bow, “Ride ’em cowboy!”

– My grandson, in total exasperation, as I drove his toy combine across the living room, informed me, “Ya can’t get corn out of the field!”

I asked why not.

He looked as though he had great pity on me as he answered, “No. No. No. Can’t go get corn if you don’t have a wagon.”

Well, he’s not wrong. Brooks went on to tell me the corn should all be gone by now, anyway.

It’s time for “stuff like a plow.”

– When out riding around in his mama’s car over the winter, whenever Brooks spotted standing corn, he quite often said, “There’s old corn in that field! That bugs me!”

This little guy is only 2. And neither of his parents talk farming since they are generations removed from the day-to-day of farm life.

I think the little guy is trying to prove there really is such a thing as farming being born into a fellow.

– Our great-niece Brynn, now 6, loves to name the calves the minute they hit the ground.

The most recent, she named Rib-i. “Get it?” she asked with a sparkle in her blue eyes.

Always keeping us on our toes, Brynn saw her dad looking through old pictures.

She sat with him and studied photographs of all of us old people in her life dressed up for a silly Halloween party here at our place a few years back.

The next batch showed all of us at her house for a fun-filled white elephant Christmas party.

“Wait a minute,” Brynn asked. “Why did you guys do all the fun stuff before I was born?”

– Great-nephew Evan, age 2, loves to help his grandmother collect eggs in the chicken coop.

One day he decided if he tossed the eggs into the egg basket it would all go faster.

Most of the eggs broke, and my sister’s English Shepherd, Maggie, stayed close awaiting her daily egg. She politely held back, until Evan decided to offer her the only egg not broken.

The rest he wanted to help his grammy put in the fridge, dripping from the basket.

One thing is for sure: Eggs don’t take up as much room in the refrigerator that way!