2019 Ashland County Fair sale results

(Scroll down for a slide show of this year’s grand and reserve champion exhibitors.)
(Submitted photos and information)
September 19 and 20, 2019
STEER
Number of market lots: 56
Grand champion: Annette Augustine
Bid: $12/pound Weight: 1,476 pounds
Buyer: Jamie and Ellen Black
Reserve champion: Destiny LaFever
Bid: $10/pound Weight: 1,265 pounds
Buyer: Harris Auto Center
Grand champion and grand champion born and raised dairy steer: Brooklyn Mills
Bid: $3.50/pound Weight: 1,510 pounds
Buyer: Shelly & Sands
Reserve champion and reserve champion born and raised dairy steer: Payton Eichelberger
Bid: $3.85/pound Weight: 1,433 pounds
Buyer: Country Metals
Rate of gain market steer: Mason Weber
Rate of gain dairy steer: Brigette Morris
GOATS
Grand champion meat market goat and meat born and raised: Bryar Ramey
Bid: $800
Buyer: First Knox National Bank
Reserve champion meat market goat: Joe Foster
Bid: $750
Buyer: 511 Feed, Seed and Supply
Grand champion dairy market goat: Trevor Harding
Bid: $1,000
Buyer: The Old Elevator
Reserve champion dairy market goat: Owen Kilgore
Bid: $600
Buyer: First Knox National Bank
Grand champion born and raised dairy market goat: Hudson Heller
Bid: $600
Buyer: Heller Farms
Rate of gain meat market goat: Laney McNamara
Rate of gain dairy market goat: Emma Roar
RABBITS
Grand champion pen: Ava Carnegie
Bid: $475
Buyer: The Lutheran Village of Ashland
Reserve champion pen: Rayann Harris
Bid: $800
Buyer: Grandpa’s Bait Shop, LLC
Grand champion single fryer: Ava Carnegie
Bid: $375
Buyer: Hartzler Mittle
Reserve champion single fryer: Alexis Foster
Bid: $450
Buyer: The Lutheran Village of Ashland
LAMBS
Number of market lots: 75
Grand champion: Jackson Bradford
Bid: $18/pound Weight: 144 pounds
Buyer: Mc.B Paving
Reserve champion: Addilyn Bryant
Bid: $23/pound Weight: 141 pounds
Buyer: KPC Trading at the Chicago Board of Trade
HOGS
Number of market lots: 196
Grand champion: Olivia Fenton
Bid: $6/pound Weight: 269 pounds
Buyer: Ashland Pump
Reserve champion: Addilyn Bryant
Bid: $9/pound Weight: 276 pounds
Buyer: KPC Trading at Chicago Board of Trade
TURKEYS
Number of market lots: 15
Grand champion: Baylee Weber
Bid: $1,200
Buyer: Gregg Orthodontics
Reserve champion: Mason Spring
Bid: $400
Buyer: Hartzler Mittle
CHICKENS
Number of pens of three: 35
Grand champion: Miranda Eaton
Bid: $885
Buyer: J-ville Pub
Reserve champion: Ellie Powell
Bid: $860
Buyer: JPB Professional Marketing
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!