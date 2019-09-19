2019 Belmont County Fair sale results

(Scroll down for a slide show of this year’s grand and reserve champion exhibitors.)
(Submitted information and photos)
September 5, 2019
STEER
Number of Market Lots: 75
Average: $3.49/pound
Grand champion: Emma Welch
Bid: $8/poundWeight: 1,306 pounds
Buyer: EQT Corporation
Reserve champion: Colten Luyster
Bid: $6/poundWeight: 1,315 pounds
Buyers: D&J Sales & Service, Dutton Farms, Young Cattle Company and Green Acres Power Sport
HOGS
Number of Market Lots: 172
Average: $4.94/pound
Grand champion: Jozelle Bostic
Bid: $15.50Weight: 280 pounds
Buyer: Gateway Royalty
Reserve champion: Elijah Messenger
Bid: $16/poundWeight: 275 pounds
Buyer: Emory Rothenbuhler Trucking
LAMB
Number of Market Lots: 43
Average: $5.85/pound
Grand champion: Sierra Betts
Bid: $14.50Weight: 146 pounds
Buyer: EQT Corporation
Reserve champion: Alyssa Betts
Bid: $10/poundWeight: 153 pounds
Buyers: Pike 40, D&J Sales & Service and Young Cattle Company
GOATS
Number of Market Lots: 62
Average: $6.73/pound
Grand champion: Megan Garrison
Bid: $25/poundWeight: 109 pounds
Buyer: Darrin Lyle
Reserve champion: Gage Harris
Bid: $13/poundWeight: 94 pounds
Buyer: XTO Energy
RABBITS
Number of Pens of Three: 15
Average: $551.67
Grand champion: Emily Baldridge
Bid: $1,150
Buyer: Bridgeport Equipment & Tool
Reserve champion: Kavin Carpenter
Bid: $1,200
Buyer: Ohio Hills Health Services
POULTRY
Number of Market Lots: 38
Average: $525.55
Grand champion turkey: Chaz Moore
Bid: $1,000
Buyer: Gateway Royalty
Reserve champion turkey: Lauren Blon
Bid: $1,400
Buyer: Gallagher & Sons Monuments and Harris Cattle Ranch
Grand champion broilers: Ayla Holmes
Bid: $1,600
Buyer: KFC & A&W Rootbeer and Citizens National Bank
Reserve champion broilers: Blake Horan
Bid: $2,100
Buyer: D&J Sales & Service
Grand champion ducks: Kaleigh Unroe
Bid: $600
Buyer: Woodsfield Savings Bank
Reserve champion ducks: Jared Kernen
Bid: $600
Buyer: Bel-Morr Market/Quiznos
DAIRY FEEDERS*
Reserve champion: Taison Starr
Bid: $5.50/poundWeight: 359 pounds
Buyer: Williams Energy
*The grand champion dairy feeder did not sell.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!