2019 Lawrence County Fair sale totals $234,330.69

By Other News

(Scroll down for a slide show of this year’s grand and reserve champion exhibitors.)

(Submitted information and photos by John Hudson Photography.)

Aug. 17, 2019

Sale Total: $234,330.69

Total Lots: 221

STEERS

Number of Market Lots: 38

Average: $2.19/pound with champions; $2.06/pound without

Number of Carcass Lots: 2

Grand champion: Connor McCrumb

Bid: $6/pound Weight: 1,395 pounds

Buyer: Richard Martin Trucking, Wilson Hardwoods, Inc.

Reserve champion: Taylor Pfaff

Bid: $3.50/pound Weight: 1,312 pounds

Buyer: Eckles Construction Services

Grand champion carcass: Wyatt Dean

Bid: $3.10/pound Weight: 868 pounds

Buyer: Crane Room Grille

Reserve champion carcass: Kyle Stewart

Bid: $3.20/pound Weight: 852 pounds

Buyer: Coblentz Builders

Champion middleweight market steer: Laini Dean

Reserve champion middleweight market steer: Jack Andrews

Champion lightweight market steer: Turk Davis

Reserve champion lightweight market steer: Lillian Whiting

HOGS

Number of Market Lots: 103

Average: $4.12/pound with champions; $4.06/pound without

Number of Carcass Lots: 2

Grand champion: Katelynn Bennett

Bid: $7/pound Weight: 252 pounds

Buyer: Crane Room Grille

Reserve champion: Katelynn Bennett

Bid: $6.50/pound Weight: 260 pounds

Buyer: Crane Room Grille

Grand champion carcass: Turk Davis

Bid: $4.25/pound Weight: 171 pounds

Buyer: T Bruce Campbell Construction

Reserve champion carcass: Drew McGraw

Bid: $4.50/pound Weight: 166 pounds

Buyer: Pizza Joes – Portersville

Champion heavyweight: Parker McCrumb

Champion middle weight: Jordan Radzyminski

Champion light/middle weight: Verity Green

Champion lightweight: Allison Musser

Reserve champion heavyweight: Connor McCrumb

Reserve champion middleweight: Bobbie-Jo Morrison

Reserve champion light/middleweight: Corey Wilson

Reserve champion lightweight: Haley Pfaff

RABBITS

Number of Pens of Three: 9

Average: $22.26/lb. with champions; $15.04/pound without

Grand champion: Kylee Barger

Bid: $22.50/pound Weight: 13.8 pounds

Buyer: C H Livestock, Mahle Chiropractic

Reserve champion: Lily Ochs

Bid: $40/pound Weight: 13.40 pounds

Buyer: Backyard Wood Works, Duke Whiting, Auctioneer

LAMBS

Number of Market Lots: 45

Average: $3.47/pound with champions; $3.01/pound without

Number of Carcass Lots: 2

Grand champion: Taylor Pfaff

Bid: $11/pound Weight: 149 pounds

Buyer: International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers

Reserve champion: Elon Horchler

Bid: $14/pound Weight: 137 pounds

Buyer: Joe & Lynn Sniezek

Grand champion carcass: Katelynn Bennett

Bid: $8/pound Weight: 77 pounds

Buyer: Don and Edy Hoye

Reserve champion carcass: Brayden Radzyminski

Bid: $8.50/pound Weight: 67 pounds

Buyer: D.J.’s Smokehouse, Howard & Son Meatpacking

Champion heavyweight: Taylor Pfaff

Champion middleweight: Cheyenne Clyde

Reserve champion heavyweight: Mattie Horchler

Reserve champion light/heavyweight: Elon Horchler

Reserve champion middleweight: Sidney Andrews

Reserve champion lightweight: Samantha Miller

GOATS

Number of Market Lots: 32

Average: $6.46/pound with champions; $6.44/pound without

Number of Carcass Lots: 2

Grand champion market goat: Elon Horchler

Bid: $4/pound Weight: 86 pounds

Buyer: Joe & Lynn Sniezek

Reserve champion: Mattie Horchler

Bid: $5/pound Weight: 81 pounds

Buyer: Whispering Pines Veterinary Services

Grand champion carcass: Alexis Hufnagel

Bid: $7.50/pound Weight: 58 pounds

Buyer: Reed Services Inc.

Reserve champion carcass: Travis Stewart

Bid: $14.25/poundWeight: 41 pounds

Buyer: Whitings Dutch Isle Ice Cream

TURKEYS

Number of Market Lots: 8

Average: $14.34/pound with champions; $13.67/pound without

Grand champion market turkey: Alexis Brua

Bid: $15/poundWeight: 20.88 pounds

Buyer: Reed Services Inc.

Reserve champion: Archer Brua

Bid: $15/poundWeight: 23.5 pounds

Buyer: Nixon Home Improvement

POULTRY

Number of Market Lots: 11

Average: $19.83/pound with champions; $11.56/pound without

Grand champion market poultry: Paige Clyde

Bid: $44/poundWeight: 21.94 pounds

Buyer: Omerzo Construction

Reserve champion: Paige Clyde

Bid: $36/poundWeight: 27.06 pounds

Buyer: Wilco Equipment Repair Inc.

