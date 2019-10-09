2019 Loudonville Street Fair sale totals $126,054.70

By -
0
9
Loudonville Street Fair Grand Champion Hog
Blane Young sold the grand champion hog to Axle Machine Services for $10/pound. rOriginal Caption:

(Scroll down for a slide show of this year’s grand and reserve champion exhibitors.)

(Submitted photos and information)

October 5, 2019
Sale total: $126,054.70

STEER

Number of market lots: 19
Average $2.02 with champions, $1.71 without

Grand champion: Wyatt Fliger
Bid: $4.50/pound
Buyer: Trails End Restaurant

Reserve champion: Derek Mutchler
Bid: $3/pound
Buyer: Brad’s Auto Body

Born and raised grand champion: Helaina Gray
Bid: $3.00/pound
Buyer: Lowe Co. Trucking, LLC

Born and raised reserve champion: Drew Spreng
Bid: $1.80/pound
Buyer: Mohican Adventures

Rate of gain: Claire Hahn

HOGS

Number of market lots: 54
Average $4.39 with champions, $4.12 without

Grand champion: Blane Young
Bid: $10/pound
Buyer: Axle Machine Services

Reserve champion: Annette Augustine
Bid: $11.50/pound
Buyer: Ellen and Jamie Black

Rate of gain: Kyler Mills

LAMBS

Number of market lots: 20
Average: $5.14 with champions, $4.43 without

Grand champion: Annette Augustine
Bid: $15/pound
Buyer: Ellen and Jamie Black

Reserve champion: Derek Coleman
Bid: $8/pound
Buyer: Byland Animal Hospital

Fair Queen: Sarah Carroll
Auctioneer and ringmen: Bob Graber and Bryson and Jesse Ashby

2019 Loudonville Street Fair Sale
1 of 6
Loudonville Street Fair Grand Champion Hog
Blane Young sold the grand champion hog to Axle Machine Services for $10/pound. rOriginal Caption:
Loudonville Street Fair Grand Champion Hog
Loudonville Street Fair Grand Champion Lamb
Annette Augustine sold her grand champion lamb for $15/pound to Ellen and Jamie Black. rOriginal Caption:
Loudonville Street Fair Grand Champion Lamb
Loudonville Street Fair Grand Champion Steer
Wyatt Fliger sold his grand champion steer to Trails End Restaurant for $4.50/pound. rOriginal Caption:
Loudonville Street Fair Grand Champion Steer
Loudonville Street Fair Reserve Champion Hog
Ellen and Jamie Black bought Annette Augustine's reserve champion hog for $11.50/pound. rOriginal Caption:
Loudonville Street Fair Reserve Champion Hog
Loudonville Street Fair Reserve Champion Lamb
Derek Coleman sold the reserve champion lamb to Byland Animal Hospital for $8/pound. rOriginal Caption:
Loudonville Street Fair Reserve Champion Lamb
Loudonville Street Fair Reserve Champion Steer
Derek Mutchler sold his reserve champion steer to Brad's Auto Body for $3/pound. rOriginal Caption:
Loudonville Street Fair Reserve Champion Steer

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.