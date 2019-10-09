2019 Loudonville Street Fair sale totals $126,054.70

(Scroll down for a slide show of this year’s grand and reserve champion exhibitors.)
October 5, 2019
Sale total: $126,054.70
STEER
Number of market lots: 19
Average $2.02 with champions, $1.71 without
Grand champion: Wyatt Fliger
Bid: $4.50/pound
Buyer: Trails End Restaurant
Reserve champion: Derek Mutchler
Bid: $3/pound
Buyer: Brad’s Auto Body
Born and raised grand champion: Helaina Gray
Bid: $3.00/pound
Buyer: Lowe Co. Trucking, LLC
Born and raised reserve champion: Drew Spreng
Bid: $1.80/pound
Buyer: Mohican Adventures
Rate of gain: Claire Hahn
HOGS
Number of market lots: 54
Average $4.39 with champions, $4.12 without
Grand champion: Blane Young
Bid: $10/pound
Buyer: Axle Machine Services
Reserve champion: Annette Augustine
Bid: $11.50/pound
Buyer: Ellen and Jamie Black
Rate of gain: Kyler Mills
LAMBS
Number of market lots: 20
Average: $5.14 with champions, $4.43 without
Grand champion: Annette Augustine
Bid: $15/pound
Buyer: Ellen and Jamie Black
Reserve champion: Derek Coleman
Bid: $8/pound
Buyer: Byland Animal Hospital
Fair Queen: Sarah Carroll
Auctioneer and ringmen: Bob Graber and Bryson and Jesse Ashby
