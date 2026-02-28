‘Good enough’ is not the end goal

As kids are growing up, requests for brand name shoes and clothing are a part of the norm. When our own boys came to us for those, the standard response was usually the same: Is it usual, customary and reasonable? Over time, they grew weary of hearing it, but recently I have begun to view it with a different attitude.

That phrase, usual, customary and reasonable, often shortened to UCR, comes from the insurance world. It describes what is safe, typical and acceptable.

When it comes to positive youth development, it takes on a meaning that is completely the opposite of the 4-H motto “To make the best better.” The thought behind those words is that we should not accept average, but we should step away from our comfort zones and experience growth. Teachers, mentors, coaches and advisors often see potential in young people long before they see it in themselves. That belief matters.

The greatest example of potential was showcased by the Indiana football program. As a matter of fact, I would suggest that anyone reading this might review Dr. Phil’s podcast of what created the magic of the team. Their playbook is one we all can learn from. It is far from UCR.

Winning teams or clubs do not succeed by accepting average. They succeed because someone dares to believe beyond the odds and invites others to do the same. It is important that we encourage curiosity and resilience. It takes some grit to realize that challenges lead to success.

Kids are looking and listening to us even when we feel otherwise. It is impossible to shield kids from disappointment, but we can help them learn how to respond to it. The same is true of success!

Regardless of the specific position you hold when engaging with young people, it is important to be mindful of your impact. Each moment presents an opportunity to motivate and foster results that go beyond the ordinary. Striving for excellence is an intentional effort. Your own attitude can inspire youth to achieve more than the standard expectations.

Each generation grows from what the previous one teaches. Each of us has the opportunity and the responsibility to teach kids that UCR or “good enough” is not the end goal — challenges, growth and potential (CGP) are.