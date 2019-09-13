2019 Washington County Fair (Ohio) sale results

(Scroll down for a slide show of this year’s grand and reserve champion exhibitors.)
(Submitted information and photos)
CHICKEN
Grand champion: Madison Biehl
Bid: $800
Buyer: Leslie Equipment
Reserve champion: Layla Macaulay
Bid: $500
Buyer: Schilling for Commissioner
Premier exhibitor: Kaylie Barth
Bid: $400
Buyer: David White
TURKEY
Grand champion and premier exhibitor: Gabriella Grabow
Bid: $775
Buyer: Don Jones, State Rep. 95th District
Reserve champion: Roseanna O’Brien
Bid: $700
Buyer: Mark Porter, Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and Pioneer GMC
RABBITS
Grand champion: Caylin Anderson
Bid: $875
Buyer: Haas Septic & Portable Toilets
Reserve champion: Steven Anderson
Bid: $850
Buyer: Burkhart Trucking & Excavating
Premier exhibitor: Lucas Reed
Bid: $700
Buyer: Mark Porter, Chevrolet Buick GMC
GOAT
Grand champion: Alyssa Biehl
Bid: $1,400
Buyer: Simmons & Simmons Insurance
Reserve champion: Alayna Biehl
Bid: $1,400
Buyer: Don Jones, State Rep. 95th District and Jay Edwards, State Rep.
Premier exhibitor: Travis Morris
Bid: $1,200
Buyer: Haessly Lumber
LAMB
Grand champion and premier exhibitor: Alexis White
Bid: $1,300
Buyer: Full Circle Oil Field
Reserve Champion: Alyssa White
Bid: $1,050
Buyer: Rampp Company
DAIRY FEEDER STEER
Grand champion: Alyssa Biehl
Bid: $850
Buyer: Pioneer Chevrolet Cadillac
Reserve champion: Madison Hiener
Bid: $1,700
Buyer: Andrew Lisk/Lisk Lawn Care
Premier exhibitor: Titus Fagan
Bid: $900
Buyer: Mullenix Meat Processing
MARKET STEERS
Grand champion: Madison Hiener
Bid: $5,400
Buyer: Family Ford Lincoln and Nine Energy
Reserve champion and premier exhibitor: Kesselyn Bigley
Bid: $5,200
Buyer: Bradley Payne Architect
Rate of Gain: Connor Tullius
Bid: $3,100
Buyer: Marietta Joint & Clutch
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!