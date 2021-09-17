2021 Hookstown Fair sale

Grand Champion Hog
Nathan Baron sold the grand champion hog to Jason's Station for $8.50 per pound.

(Submitted photos and information)

August 27, 2021
Sale total: $88,296.40

STEERS

Number of lots: 6
Average bid with champions: $3.33 per pound
Average bid without champions: $2.88 per pound

Grand champion: Nathan Baron
Bid: $4 per pound
Buyers: James and Kylie Kazil

Reserve champion: Carlee Pugh
Bid: $4.50 per pound
Buyers: Jack and Biv Moore, of South Side Garage

Overall champion showman: Chayce Cable

CHICKENS

Number of lots: 15
Average bid with champions: $8.90 per pound
Average bid without champions: $8.12 per pound

Grand champion: Nathan Baron
Bid: $20 per pound
Buyer: Dale Gregg

Reserve champion: Alivia Logan
Bid: $10 per pound
Buyer: Rogers Community Auction

Overall champion showman: Rachel Davis

LAMBS

Number of lots: 16
Average bid with champions: $5.97
Average bid without champions: $5.43

Grand Champion: Ashlee Boyd
Bid: $11.50 per pound
Buyers: Coyne Family Farm and Project Four-Twelve

Reserve champion: Kaylin Berg
Bid: $8 per pound
Buyers: Bud and Tricia Noss, of Highland Homestead

Overall champion showman: Emilee Boyd

TURKEYS

Number of lots: 11
Average bid with champions: $6.27 per pound
Average bid without champions: $5.67 per pound

Grand champion: Spencer Wilson
Bid: $11 per pound
Buyer: Gino Biono

Reserve champion: Spencer Wilson
Bid: $7 per pound
Buyer: Range Resources, represented by Chrissy Kramer

Overall champion showman: Rachel Davis

HOGS

Number of lots: 24
Average bid with champions: $4.65 per pound
Average bid without champions: $4.32 per pound

Grand champion: Nathan Baron
Bid: $8.50 per pound
Buyer: Jason’s Station

Reserve champion: Natalie Baron
Bid: $8 per pound
Buyer: McGaffick-Anderson Farm

Overall hog showman: Natalie Baron

GOATS

Number of lots: 13
Average bid with champions: $5.27 per pound
Average bid without champions: $4.59 per pound

Grand champion: Rachel Davis
Bid: $10 per pound
Buyer: Ron Justice, of Justice Custom Meats

Reserve champion: Jacy Searight-Jarrup
Bid: $8 per pound
Buyer: Farin Weltner, of Green Valley Farms

Overall champion showman: Rachel Davis

RABBITS

Number of lots: 12
Average bid with champions: $3.63 per pound
Average bid without champions: $1.95 per pound

Grand champion: Zoe Norwood
Bid: $14 per pound
Buyer: Gino Bioni

Reserve Champion: Ryan Groff
Bid: $10 per pound
Buyer: Range Resources

Overall champion showman: Zoe Norwood

AUCTIONEERS

Baer Auctioneers

