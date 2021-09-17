2021 Hookstown Fair sale

(Submitted photos and information)

August 27, 2021

Sale total: $88,296.40

STEERS

Number of lots: 6

Average bid with champions: $3.33 per pound

Average bid without champions: $2.88 per pound

Grand champion: Nathan Baron

Bid: $4 per pound

Buyers: James and Kylie Kazil

Reserve champion: Carlee Pugh

Bid: $4.50 per pound

Buyers: Jack and Biv Moore, of South Side Garage

Overall champion showman: Chayce Cable

CHICKENS

Number of lots: 15

Average bid with champions: $8.90 per pound

Average bid without champions: $8.12 per pound

Grand champion: Nathan Baron

Bid: $20 per pound

Buyer: Dale Gregg

Reserve champion: Alivia Logan

Bid: $10 per pound

Buyer: Rogers Community Auction

Overall champion showman: Rachel Davis

LAMBS

Number of lots: 16

Average bid with champions: $5.97

Average bid without champions: $5.43

Grand Champion: Ashlee Boyd

Bid: $11.50 per pound

Buyers: Coyne Family Farm and Project Four-Twelve

Reserve champion: Kaylin Berg

Bid: $8 per pound

Buyers: Bud and Tricia Noss, of Highland Homestead

Overall champion showman: Emilee Boyd

TURKEYS

Number of lots: 11

Average bid with champions: $6.27 per pound

Average bid without champions: $5.67 per pound

Grand champion: Spencer Wilson

Bid: $11 per pound

Buyer: Gino Biono

Reserve champion: Spencer Wilson

Bid: $7 per pound

Buyer: Range Resources, represented by Chrissy Kramer

Overall champion showman: Rachel Davis

HOGS

Number of lots: 24

Average bid with champions: $4.65 per pound

Average bid without champions: $4.32 per pound

Grand champion: Nathan Baron

Bid: $8.50 per pound

Buyer: Jason’s Station

Reserve champion: Natalie Baron

Bid: $8 per pound

Buyer: McGaffick-Anderson Farm

Overall hog showman: Natalie Baron

GOATS

Number of lots: 13

Average bid with champions: $5.27 per pound

Average bid without champions: $4.59 per pound

Grand champion: Rachel Davis

Bid: $10 per pound

Buyer: Ron Justice, of Justice Custom Meats

Reserve champion: Jacy Searight-Jarrup

Bid: $8 per pound

Buyer: Farin Weltner, of Green Valley Farms

Overall champion showman: Rachel Davis

RABBITS

Number of lots: 12

Average bid with champions: $3.63 per pound

Average bid without champions: $1.95 per pound

Grand champion: Zoe Norwood

Bid: $14 per pound

Buyer: Gino Bioni

Reserve Champion: Ryan Groff

Bid: $10 per pound

Buyer: Range Resources

Overall champion showman: Zoe Norwood

AUCTIONEERS

Baer Auctioneers

