2021 Hookstown Fair sale

August 27, 2021
Sale total: $88,296.40
STEERS
Number of lots: 6
Average bid with champions: $3.33 per pound
Average bid without champions: $2.88 per pound
Grand champion: Nathan Baron
Bid: $4 per pound
Buyers: James and Kylie Kazil
Reserve champion: Carlee Pugh
Bid: $4.50 per pound
Buyers: Jack and Biv Moore, of South Side Garage
Overall champion showman: Chayce Cable
CHICKENS
Number of lots: 15
Average bid with champions: $8.90 per pound
Average bid without champions: $8.12 per pound
Grand champion: Nathan Baron
Bid: $20 per pound
Buyer: Dale Gregg
Reserve champion: Alivia Logan
Bid: $10 per pound
Buyer: Rogers Community Auction
Overall champion showman: Rachel Davis
LAMBS
Number of lots: 16
Average bid with champions: $5.97
Average bid without champions: $5.43
Grand Champion: Ashlee Boyd
Bid: $11.50 per pound
Buyers: Coyne Family Farm and Project Four-Twelve
Reserve champion: Kaylin Berg
Bid: $8 per pound
Buyers: Bud and Tricia Noss, of Highland Homestead
Overall champion showman: Emilee Boyd
TURKEYS
Number of lots: 11
Average bid with champions: $6.27 per pound
Average bid without champions: $5.67 per pound
Grand champion: Spencer Wilson
Bid: $11 per pound
Buyer: Gino Biono
Reserve champion: Spencer Wilson
Bid: $7 per pound
Buyer: Range Resources, represented by Chrissy Kramer
Overall champion showman: Rachel Davis
HOGS
Number of lots: 24
Average bid with champions: $4.65 per pound
Average bid without champions: $4.32 per pound
Grand champion: Nathan Baron
Bid: $8.50 per pound
Buyer: Jason’s Station
Reserve champion: Natalie Baron
Bid: $8 per pound
Buyer: McGaffick-Anderson Farm
Overall hog showman: Natalie Baron
GOATS
Number of lots: 13
Average bid with champions: $5.27 per pound
Average bid without champions: $4.59 per pound
Grand champion: Rachel Davis
Bid: $10 per pound
Buyer: Ron Justice, of Justice Custom Meats
Reserve champion: Jacy Searight-Jarrup
Bid: $8 per pound
Buyer: Farin Weltner, of Green Valley Farms
Overall champion showman: Rachel Davis
RABBITS
Number of lots: 12
Average bid with champions: $3.63 per pound
Average bid without champions: $1.95 per pound
Grand champion: Zoe Norwood
Bid: $14 per pound
Buyer: Gino Bioni
Reserve Champion: Ryan Groff
Bid: $10 per pound
Buyer: Range Resources
Overall champion showman: Zoe Norwood
AUCTIONEERS
Baer Auctioneers
