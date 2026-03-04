Penn State launches 2026 session of the Butcher Apprenticeship Program

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences announced the launch of its 2026 Butcher Apprenticeship Program. This session will run from July 13 to Aug. 7 at Penn State’s University Park campus.

Hosted by Penn State Extension, the Butcher Apprenticeship Program is a comprehensive initiative to provide hands-on training and education for individuals aspiring to become proficient butchers. This program is tailored to equip participants with the necessary skills, knowledge and expertise required for a successful career in meat processing.

Key program highlights include:

Hands-on training. The program emphasizes practical, experiential learning, allowing apprentices to develop their skills in a real-world setting. Participants will gain insights into meat fabrication, knife skills and food safety while receiving an introduction to the science and art of the butcher trade under the guidance of seasoned industry professionals.

Comprehensive curriculum. The curriculum covers a wide range of topics, including meat anatomy, food safety and sanitation, customer service and business management.

Industry-relevant expert instructors. The Butcher Apprenticeship Program is led by a team of industry experts and seasoned instructors who bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the classroom. Participants will benefit from direct mentorship and guidance from professionals with a proven track record in the field.

Job placement assistance. Upon successfully completing the program, apprentices will have access to job placement assistance and networking opportunities.

Prospective participants, industry stakeholders and others can find information about the curriculum, admission requirements and application process at the Butcher Apprenticeship Program’s website: extension.psu.edu/butcher-apprenticeship-program.