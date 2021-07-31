2021 Marshall County Fair sale

July 22, 2021
Sale total: $49,455
GOATS
Lots: 27
Sale total: $35,804
Average: $1,326.07 with champions; $1,232.16 without
Grand champion: Delaney Lucey
Price: $3,400
Buyer: Broke-Ass Farm
Reserve champion: Devan Schrack
Price: $1,600
Buyers: Double B Equine Dentistry/Turn-n-Burn Arena/Hudson Premier PT & Fitness
RABBITS
Lots: 19
Sale total: $13,600
Average: $715.79 with champions; $688.24 without champions
Grand champion: Holly Strope
Price: $975
Buyers: Double B Equine Dentistry/Turn-n-Burn Arena/Hudson Premier PT & Fitness
Reserve champion: Jordan Cunningham
Price: $925
Buyer: EQT
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!