Beaver County Stockman’s Club Sale at Hookstown Fair

Aug. 23, 2024 | Sale total: $169,399.20 | Lots: 121
STEER
GRAND CHAMPION: Jillian Tetrault | Bid: $4.75/lb | Weight: 1,415 lbs | Buyer: Elite Gas Field Services; RESERVE CHAMPION: Isabel Woodling | Bid: $6/lb | Weight: 1,465 lbs | Buyer: Woodling, Pettit, Lavezoli & Olexa
HOG
GRAND CHAMPION: Nathan Baron | Bid: $14/lb | Weight: 268 lbs | Buyer: Bioni Industries; RESERVE CHAMPION: Alivia Logan | Bid: $7.50/lb | Weight: 282 lbs | Buyer: Elite Gas Field Services
RABBITS
GRAND CHAMPION: Ryan Groff | Bid: $27.50/lb | Weight: 15.8 lbs | Buyer: Bioni Industries; RESERVE CHAMPION: Zoe Norwood | Bid: $16/lb | Weight: 13.4 lbs | Buyer: Welter Meats
TURKEY
GRAND CHAMPION: Zoe Norwood | Bid: $10.50/lb | Weight: 46 lbs | Buyer: Bioni Industries; RESERVE CHAMPION: Cadin Hood | Bid: $10/lb | Weight: 32 lbs | Buyer: Range Resources
CHICKENS
GRAND CHAMPION: Rhett Ware | Bid: $60/lb | Weight: 33.2 lbs | Buyer Bioni Industries And Cox Ag Services; RESERVE CHAMPION: Hunter Heinlein | Bid: $22/lb | Weight: 27.4 lbs | Buyer: Range Resources
LAMB
GRAND CHAMPION: Audrey Parsons | Bid: $15/lb | Weight: 134 lbs | Buyer: Bioni Industries; RESERVE CHAMPION: Madison Morrow | Bid: $12/lb | Weight: 130 lbs | Buyer: Janoski Farms
GOAT
GRAND CHAMPION: Jillian Tetrault | Bid: $10/lb | Weight: 102 lbs | Buyer: Bioni Industries; RESERVE CHAMPION: Lyla Tetrault | Bid: $10/lb | Weight: 80 lbs | Buyer: Elite Gas Field Services