2022 Medina County Fair sale

Aug. 5 and 6, 2022
Total lots sold: 806
Sale total: $780,817
MARKET GOATS
Grand champion market goat: Adlee Hollan
Bid: $1,000
Buyer: T.L. Keller Meats
Reserve champion market goat: Hailey Lambdin
Bid: $400
Buyer: Bob Izzo
Grand dairy market goat: Nicholas Gall
Bid: $1,800
Buyer: Lemons Farm Equipment
Reserve dairy market goat: Maryn Biddle
Bid: $900
Buyer: Fairway Electric
LAMBS
Grand champion: Charlie Hollan
Bid: $3,000
Buyer: Boyert Greenhouse & Farm, Farnsworth Auctions LLC and HSH Construction & Excavating
Reserve champion: Chloee Howard
Bid: $2,250
Buyer: Foster Farms
BEEF
Grand champion market beef: Dillion Marchinko
Bid: $20,000
Buyers: T.L. Keller Meats, American Muffler, Boyert Greenhouse & Farm, Steve DeMeulenaere, Laure Demczyk, E.M. Construction, Excel Resources LLC, Farnsworth Auctions LLC, HSH Constrution & Excavating, Jordan and Savannah Hagenbaugh, Hazen Family, Innovative Audio Visions, JTS Landscaping, Keller Farms and Kayleigh and Kelton Keller, Kelton Keller, LG Seeds, Shane and Brittany Robinson, Precision Outdoor Creations, Rick Sutton Welding, South Beach Tan, Steve Alkyer Trucking, Strait-line Construction and Vicki and Gene Sulzner
Reserve champion market beef: Garrett Reusch
Bid: $9,000
Buyer: Ag Design and Medina Turf Farm
Grand champion dairy beef steer: Ethan Marshall-Wack
Bid: $12,000
Buyer: Beacon Marshall Company
Reserve champion dairy beef steer: Anna Farnsworth
Bid: $5,000
Buyer: Bauman & Sons Oil LLC
Grand champion beef carcass: Adyline Coffman
Bid: $6,750
Buyer: Farmers Food LLC
Reserve champion beef carcass: Dixie Potter
Bid: $5,750
Buyer: Farmers Food LLC
Grand champion county born and raised: Luke Farnsworth
Bid: $5,250
Buyer: Clement Construction
Reserve champion county born and raised: Luke Farnsworth
Bid: $4,000
Buyer: JTS Landscaping
HOGS
Grand champion and grand champion homegrown market hog: Milly Coffman
Bid: $12,500
Buyer: Bauman & Sons Oil LLC
Reserve champion market hog: Charlie Hollan
Bid: $6,500
Buyer: P.J. Marley’s
Reserve homegrown market hog: Leah Coffman
Bid: $3,000
Buyer: The Feed Room at Smith Bros, Inc.
Grand champion carcass hog: Case Hummel
Bid: $2,300
Buyer: The Farms Table
Reserve champion carcass hog: Seth Hummel
Bid: $2,250
Buyer: Simmons Bros Construction
RABBITS
Grand champion: Ellen Fuller
Bid: $750
Buyer: Former State Senator Larry Obhof
Reserve champion: Gwen Toth
Bid: $525
Buyer: DiRusso Sausage
DUCKS
Grand champion: Samara Goodwin
Bid: $750
Buyer: ABC Rental and Equipment
Reserve champion: Connor Hitchcock
Bid: $800
Buyer: Ryan’s Signature Landscape
GEESE
Grand champion: Blake Stidham
Bid: $1,000
Buyer: Sandridge Food Corp.
Reserve champion: Kaiyas Davison
Bid: $900
Buyer: Straight-Line Construction
BROILERS
Grand champion: Tessa Sparks
Bid: $1,600
Buyer: E.M Construction
Reserve champion: Brandon McConahay
Bid: $1,200
Buyer: Trent Insurance
TURKEYS
Grand champion: Tessa Sparks
Bid: $1,600
Buyer: E.M. Construction
Reserve champion: Kaylee Reep
Bid: $625
Buyers: C&S Landscape and Charles and Margret Demczyk
