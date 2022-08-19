2022 Medina County Fair sale

(Submitted photos and information)

Aug. 5 and 6, 2022

Total lots sold: 806

Sale total: $780,817

MARKET GOATS

Grand champion market goat: Adlee Hollan

Bid: $1,000

Buyer: T.L. Keller Meats

Reserve champion market goat: Hailey Lambdin

Bid: $400

Buyer: Bob Izzo

Grand dairy market goat: Nicholas Gall

Bid: $1,800

Buyer: Lemons Farm Equipment

Reserve dairy market goat: Maryn Biddle

Bid: $900

Buyer: Fairway Electric

LAMBS

Grand champion: Charlie Hollan

Bid: $3,000

Buyer: Boyert Greenhouse & Farm, Farnsworth Auctions LLC and HSH Construction & Excavating

Reserve champion: Chloee Howard

Bid: $2,250

Buyer: Foster Farms

BEEF

Grand champion market beef: Dillion Marchinko

Bid: $20,000

Buyers: T.L. Keller Meats, American Muffler, Boyert Greenhouse & Farm, Steve DeMeulenaere, Laure Demczyk, E.M. Construction, Excel Resources LLC, Farnsworth Auctions LLC, HSH Constrution & Excavating, Jordan and Savannah Hagenbaugh, Hazen Family, Innovative Audio Visions, JTS Landscaping, Keller Farms and Kayleigh and Kelton Keller, Kelton Keller, LG Seeds, Shane and Brittany Robinson, Precision Outdoor Creations, Rick Sutton Welding, South Beach Tan, Steve Alkyer Trucking, Strait-line Construction and Vicki and Gene Sulzner

Reserve champion market beef: Garrett Reusch

Bid: $9,000

Buyer: Ag Design and Medina Turf Farm

Grand champion dairy beef steer: Ethan Marshall-Wack

Bid: $12,000

Buyer: Beacon Marshall Company

Reserve champion dairy beef steer: Anna Farnsworth

Bid: $5,000

Buyer: Bauman & Sons Oil LLC

Grand champion beef carcass: Adyline Coffman

Bid: $6,750

Buyer: Farmers Food LLC

Reserve champion beef carcass: Dixie Potter

Bid: $5,750

Buyer: Farmers Food LLC

Grand champion county born and raised: Luke Farnsworth

Bid: $5,250

Buyer: Clement Construction

Reserve champion county born and raised: Luke Farnsworth

Bid: $4,000

Buyer: JTS Landscaping

HOGS

Grand champion and grand champion homegrown market hog: Milly Coffman

Bid: $12,500

Buyer: Bauman & Sons Oil LLC

Reserve champion market hog: Charlie Hollan

Bid: $6,500

Buyer: P.J. Marley’s

Reserve homegrown market hog: Leah Coffman

Bid: $3,000

Buyer: The Feed Room at Smith Bros, Inc.

Grand champion carcass hog: Case Hummel

Bid: $2,300

Buyer: The Farms Table

Reserve champion carcass hog: Seth Hummel

Bid: $2,250

Buyer: Simmons Bros Construction

RABBITS

Grand champion: Ellen Fuller

Bid: $750

Buyer: Former State Senator Larry Obhof

Reserve champion: Gwen Toth

Bid: $525

Buyer: DiRusso Sausage

DUCKS

Grand champion: Samara Goodwin

Bid: $750

Buyer: ABC Rental and Equipment

Reserve champion: Connor Hitchcock

Bid: $800

Buyer: Ryan’s Signature Landscape

GEESE

Grand champion: Blake Stidham

Bid: $1,000

Buyer: Sandridge Food Corp.

Reserve champion: Kaiyas Davison

Bid: $900

Buyer: Straight-Line Construction

BROILERS

Grand champion: Tessa Sparks

Bid: $1,600

Buyer: E.M Construction

Reserve champion: Brandon McConahay

Bid: $1,200

Buyer: Trent Insurance

TURKEYS

Grand champion: Tessa Sparks

Bid: $1,600

Buyer: E.M. Construction

Reserve champion: Kaylee Reep

Bid: $625

Buyers: C&S Landscape and Charles and Margret Demczyk

