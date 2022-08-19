2022 Medina County Fair sale

Grand Champion Market Steer
Dillion Marchinko's grand champion market steer sold for $20,000 to T.L. Keller Meats, American Muffler, Boyert Greenhouse & Farm, Steve DeMeulenaere, Laure Demczyk, E.M. Construction, Excel Resources LLC, Farnsworth Auctions LLC, HSH Constrution & Excavating, Jordan and Savannah Hagenbaugh, Hazen Family, Innovative Audio Visions, JTS Landscaping, Keller Farms and Kayleigh and Kelton Keller, Kelton Keller, LG Seeds, Shane and Brittany Robinson, Precision Outdoor Creations, Rick Sutton Welding, South Beach Tan, Steve Alkyer Trucking, Strait-line Construction and Vicki and Gene Sulzner.

(Submitted photos and information)

Aug. 5 and 6, 2022
Total lots sold: 806
Sale total: $780,817

MARKET GOATS

Grand champion market goat: Adlee Hollan
Bid: $1,000
Buyer: T.L. Keller Meats

Reserve champion market goat: Hailey Lambdin
Bid: $400
Buyer: Bob Izzo 

Grand dairy market goat: Nicholas Gall
Bid: $1,800
Buyer: Lemons Farm Equipment 

Reserve dairy market goat: Maryn Biddle
Bid: $900
Buyer: Fairway Electric 

LAMBS

Grand champion: Charlie Hollan
Bid: $3,000
Buyer: Boyert Greenhouse & Farm, Farnsworth Auctions LLC and HSH Construction & Excavating 

Reserve champion: Chloee Howard
Bid: $2,250
Buyer: Foster Farms

BEEF

Grand champion market beef: Dillion Marchinko
Bid: $20,000
Buyers: T.L. Keller Meats, American Muffler, Boyert Greenhouse & Farm, Steve DeMeulenaere, Laure Demczyk, E.M. Construction, Excel Resources LLC, Farnsworth Auctions LLC, HSH Constrution & Excavating, Jordan and Savannah Hagenbaugh, Hazen Family, Innovative Audio Visions, JTS Landscaping, Keller Farms and Kayleigh and Kelton Keller, Kelton Keller, LG Seeds, Shane and Brittany Robinson, Precision Outdoor Creations, Rick Sutton Welding, South Beach Tan, Steve Alkyer Trucking, Strait-line Construction and Vicki and Gene Sulzner

Reserve champion market beef: Garrett Reusch
Bid: $9,000
Buyer: Ag Design and Medina Turf Farm 

Grand champion dairy beef steer: Ethan Marshall-Wack
Bid: $12,000
Buyer: Beacon Marshall Company

Reserve champion dairy beef steer: Anna Farnsworth
Bid: $5,000
Buyer: Bauman & Sons Oil LLC 

Grand champion beef carcass: Adyline Coffman
Bid: $6,750
Buyer: Farmers Food LLC

Reserve champion beef carcass: Dixie Potter
Bid: $5,750
Buyer: Farmers Food LLC

Grand champion county born and raised: Luke Farnsworth
Bid: $5,250
Buyer: Clement Construction

Reserve champion county born and raised: Luke Farnsworth
Bid: $4,000
Buyer: JTS Landscaping

HOGS

Grand champion and grand champion homegrown market hog: Milly Coffman
Bid: $12,500
Buyer: Bauman & Sons Oil LLC

Reserve champion market hog: Charlie Hollan
Bid: $6,500
Buyer: P.J. Marley’s

Reserve homegrown market hog: Leah Coffman
Bid: $3,000
Buyer: The Feed Room at Smith Bros, Inc.

Grand champion carcass hog: Case Hummel
Bid: $2,300
Buyer: The Farms Table

Reserve champion carcass hog: Seth Hummel
Bid: $2,250
Buyer: Simmons Bros Construction 

RABBITS

Grand champion: Ellen Fuller
Bid: $750
Buyer: Former State Senator Larry Obhof 

Reserve champion: Gwen Toth
Bid: $525
Buyer: DiRusso Sausage

DUCKS

Grand champion: Samara Goodwin
Bid: $750
Buyer: ABC Rental and Equipment 

Reserve champion: Connor Hitchcock
Bid: $800
Buyer: Ryan’s Signature Landscape

GEESE

Grand champion: Blake Stidham
Bid: $1,000
Buyer: Sandridge Food Corp. 

Reserve champion: Kaiyas Davison
Bid: $900
Buyer: Straight-Line Construction

BROILERS

Grand champion: Tessa Sparks
Bid: $1,600
Buyer: E.M Construction

Reserve champion: Brandon McConahay
Bid: $1,200
Buyer: Trent Insurance

TURKEYS

Grand champion: Tessa Sparks
Bid: $1,600
Buyer: E.M. Construction

Reserve champion: Kaylee Reep
Bid: $625
Buyers: C&S Landscape and Charles and Margret Demczyk

