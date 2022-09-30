2022 Tuscarawas County Fair sale

Grand Champion Dairy Steer
Brittany Finton's grand champion dairy steer sold for $3.50/pound to Diversified Engineering.

Sept. 19-25
Total market livestock sale: $1,337,963
Total small animal sale: $158,734.00
Total of all three sales: $1,630,672.00

LAMBS

Total sold: 32
Average bid with champions: $10.56/pound
Total: $47,400.50
Average bid without champions: $10.05

Grand champion: Marshall Miller
Bid: $16/pound
Buyer: Kimble Company

Reserve champion: Adeline Kendle
Bid: $21/pound
Buyer: Kendle Farms and Wayne and Elaine Kendle 

Outstanding market exhibitor beginner: Tayler McDonnell
Outstanding market exhibitor intermediate: Ethan Specht
Outstanding market exhibitor advanced: Marshall Miller and Adeline Kendle

HOGS

Total sold: 287
Average bid with champions: $9.07/pound
Total: $679,728.00
Average bid without champions: $9.04

Grand champion: Karter Ellwood
Bid: $14.50/pound
Buyer: Dover Phila Federal Credit Union

Reserve champion: Seely Welch
Bid: $17/pound
Buyer: Novelis Uhrichsville Works

Outstanding market exhibitor beginner: Norah Chismar
Outstanding market exhibitor intermediate: Jacqui Blose
Outstanding market exhibitor advanced: Emma Leggett

MARKET STEERS

Total sold: 89
Average bid with champions: $5.29/pound
Total: $614,319.56
Average bid without champions: $5.26/pound

Grand champion: Daxx Peters
Bid: $7.50/pound
Buyer: The Kimble Company

Reserve champion: Reide Black
Bid: $9.50/pound
Buyer:  Dover Hydraulics

Bred, Born and Raised Grand champion: Jillian Welch
Bid: $5.50/pound
Buyer: Sugarcreek Cartage 

Bred, Born and Raised Reserve champion: Jenna Zeigler
Bid: $5.25/pound
Buyer: Eleet Cryogenics

Outstanding exhibitor market beef beginner: Cassie Miceli
Outstanding exhibitor market beef intermediate: Cale Dinger
Outstanding exhibitor market beef advanced: McKalynne Helmke

DAIRY STEERS

Grand champion: Brittany Finton
Bid: $3.50/pound
Buyer:  Diversified Engineering

Reserve champion: Allison Quillin
Bid: $3/pound
Buyer: Kiko

MARKET DUCKS

Total sold: 21
Average bid with champions: $541.67/pen
Total: $11,375.00
Average bid without champions: $496.05/pen

Grand champion: Norah Chismar
Bid: $1,300
Buyer:  Cronebaugh Auction Service and Bob Hall, Auctioneer

Reserve champion: Camdyn White
Bid: $650
Buyer: HRN Construction

Outstanding market exhibitor beginner: Ronan Chismar
Outstanding market exhibitor intermediate: Rory Chismar
Outstanding market exhibitor advanced: Norah Chismar

RABBIT PENS

Total sold: 14
Average bid with champions: $635.71/pen
Total: $8,900
Average bid without champions: $591.67/pen

Grand champion: Kasey Sigler
Bid: $1,000
Buyer: Authentic Church and Bases Loaded Indoor Training Facility

Reserve champion: Lilyann Szymialis
Bid: $800
Buyer: Beitzel’s Meats

Outstanding market exhibitor beginner: Kasey Sigler
Outstanding market exhibitor intermediate: Kaylee Watson
Outstanding market exhibitor advanced: Hailey Schlabach

BROILERS

Total sold: 79
Average bid with champions: $888.61/pen
Total: $70,200
Average bid without champions: $671.43

Grand champion: Chett Troyer
Bid: $16,000
Buyer: TCM Waterproofing LLC

Reserve champion: Madison Burkholder
Bid: $2,500
Buyer:  Steven A Chismar

Outstanding market exhibitor beginner: Teagann Lieser
Outstanding market exhibitor intermediate: Madison Burkholder
Outstanding market exhibitor advanced: Chett Troyer

MARKET GOATS

Total sold: 40
Average bid with champions: $870.05/head
Total: $34,802

Grand champion: Marshall Miller
Bid: $4,915.50
Buyer: The Goat Buyer’s Club

Reserve champion: Jacqui Blose
Bid: $1,760
Buyer: HRN Construction

Average bid without champions: $740.17
Outstanding market exhibitor beginner: Jacqui Blose
Outstanding market exhibitor intermediate: Marshall Miller
Outstanding market exhibitor advanced: Emmalynne Berger

TURKEY

Total sold: 21
Average bid with champions: $1,061.90/pen
Total: $22,300.00
Average bid without champions: $1173.68

Grand champion: Bennett Brown
Bid: $1,600
Buyer: Brotherhood HVAC

Reserve champion: Elias Harris
Bid: $1,550
Buyer: Boltz Family Farm Market and Bear’s Den Steakhouse

Outstanding market exhibitor beginner: Chelsea Storrie
Outstanding market exhibitor intermediate: Emily Zurfley
Outstanding market exhibitor advanced: Tracy Zurfley

WOODEN PRODUCT BUYERS

#1 M&M Equipment Services for $1,000
#2 Gordon Milk Transport for $1,400
#3 Mark and Lisa Yoder for $1,400
#4 R&D Cattle for $1,300
#5 Barrs General Construction LLC for $1,450
#6 Holly and Derek Leggett for $1,550

DAIRY PRODUCT SALE

Basket Buyers:

#1 Trealayne Holstein Steve Michelle Allison Annie and Adam. Sharon and Larry Rohrer in Memory of Wayne Specht for $5,000
#2 Kimble Company for $11,000
#3  Gerber and Sons; Hubner Seed; Becks Hybrid for $10,000
#4  Makos Market &amp; Pharmacy for $7000
#5  Gordon Milk Transport for $4000
#6  Gordon Milk Transport for $4000

Total baskets: 40
Grand Total: $128,300

