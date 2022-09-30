Ames Jolly Farmers 4-H Club creates Monarch Waystation

Ames Jolly Farmers 4-H Club pollinator garden
The Ames Jolly Farmers 4-H Club planted a pollinator garden during the summer of 2021 and recently received certification as a Monarch Waystation. Photo courtesy of Kathy Washburn.

The Ames Jolly Farmers 4-H Club finished the mural behind its pollinator garden just in time for the Athens County Fair at the beginning of August. The garden was started during the summer of 2021 to create a habitat and provide food sources for monarch butterflies and other pollinators. The club has registered its garden with the Monarch Watch Association and has been certified as Monarch Waystation number 35384.

“This has been a very good learning experience for the 4-H members. Many people have enjoyed seeing the mural and the members had a lot of fun painting it. Hopefully, this will help bring awareness to the monarch butterfly,” Amesville Jolly Farmers 4-H Club head advisor Kathy Washburn said.

The Ames Jolly Farmers 4-H Club
The Ames Jolly Farmers 4-H Club. Photo courtesy of Kathy Washburn.
Monarch Waystation Certificate
The Ames Jolly Farmers 4-H Club advisor Debbie Dowler registered the club’s pollinator garden with the Monarch Watch Association and it recently received certification as a Monarch Waystation.

More information on helping monarch butterflies and other pollinators

