2023 Delaware County Fair Sale

Stella Young's reserve champion pen of two lambs sold for $1,600 to Gary Merrell and Jeff Benton. (Atalie Bale Photography)

Sale date: Sept. 19 and 20, 2023

Sale total: $335,630.61

MARKET HOGS
Lots: 57

Grand champion: Brodie Wheeler
Weight: 276 pounds
Bid: $2,600
Buyer: Meijer Delaware

Reserve champion and grand champion barrow: Kensley Fox
Weight: 283 pounds
Bid: $3,100
Buyers: Cam Custom Carpentry, LLC and Altizer Family

Reserve champion barrow: Daniel Potter
Weight: 245 pounds
Bid: $950
Buyer: Delaware City Firefighters Local #606

Reserve champion gilt: Cecilia Mark
Weight: 248 pounds
Bid: $1,300
Buyer: Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club

MARKET LAMBS
Lots: 40

Grand champion: Aubrey Altizer
Weight: 147 pounds
Bid: $2,000
Buyer: Fox Swim Solutions

Reserve champion: Trenton Day
Weight: 145 pounds
Bid: $2,000
Buyer: Pebble Construction LLC

Grand champion pen of two: Samuel Young
Weight: 265 pounds
Bid: $1,800
Buyer: Delaware Co Farm Bureau and Farm Credit Mid America

Reserve champion pen of two: Stella Young
Weight: 289 pounds
Bid: $1,600
Buyers: Gary Merrell and Jeff Benton

MARKET BEEF
Lots: 7

Grand champion: Jacob McMillen
Weight: 1,350 pounds
Bid: $8,500
Buyers: Cam Custom Carpentry LLC, Champion Feed & Pet Supply, Delaware City Firefighters #606, Forman Realtors, Hiram Masonic Lodge #18, Delaware Co Farm Bureau, Fox Swim Solutions, Farm Credit Mid America, Hildreth Farms and The Farm at St Patricks

Reserve champion: Allison Beekman
Weight: 1,383 pounds
Bid: $5,300
Buyers: Meade & Associates Inc and Middlefield Banking Co.

DAIRY FEEDER
Lots: 15

Grand champion: Jonah VanGundy
Weight: 455 pounds
Bid: $1,400
Buyer: Performance Auto Delaware

Reserve champion: Paisley McIntire
Weight: 461 pounds
Bid: $1,400
Buyer: BR&J Farms and Midway Market

MARKET GOAT
Lots: 14

Grand champion: Samuel Griffin
Weight: 76 pounds
Bid: $2,000
Buyers: State Senator Andrew Brenner, Garrett Goats, Gary Merrell – County Commissioner, Melissa Jordan – Delaware Co. Recorder, Delaware Co. Republican Party

Reserve champion: Hunter McRae
Weight: 84 pounds
Bid: $1,500
Buyer: Performance Auto Delaware

MARKET DAIRY WETHER
Lots: 5

Grand champion: Peyton Lucas
Weight: 79 pounds
Bid: $1,500
Buyer: Hiram Masonic Lodge #18

Reserve champion: Logan Lucas
Weight: 76 pounds
Bid: $1,000
Buyer: Performance Auto Delaware

CHICKENS
Lots: 64

Grand champion pen of three: Emma Postle
Weight: 27.10 pounds
Bid: $1,550
Buyer: Krueger and Co. Landscape Mgmt

Reserve champion pen of three: Kayleigh Agin
Weight: 27.13 pounds
Bid: $1,050
Buyer: Champion Feed and Pet Supply

DUCKS
Lots: 13

Grand champion: Clare Thiel
Weight: 14.6 pounds
Bid: $1,300
Buyer: Kissell Amusement Company

Reserve champion: Noah Hildebrand
Weight: 13.6 pounds
Bid: $600
Buyer: Fidelity Federal Savings and Loan

RABBITS
Lots: 75

Grand champion meat rabbits: Austynn Fite
Weight: 16.4 pounds
Bid: $800
Buyer: Hiram Masonic Lodge #18

Reserve champion meat rabbits: Logan Fite
Weight: 16.7 pounds
Bid: $750
Buyer: Fidelity Federal Savings and Loan

Grand champion fryer: Caleb Ricketts
Weight: 5.4 pounds
Bid: $800
Buyer: Delaware County Fair Directors

Reserve champion fryer: Nicholas Ashton
Weight: 4.4 pounds
Bid: $650
Buyer: Madmax Farms, Delaware Co Farm Bureau, Farm Credit Mid America

Grand champion roasters: Grace Scharf
Weight: 17.4 pounds
Bid: $600
Buyer: My T Fine Kennels

Reserve champion roasters: Riley Mack
Weight: 15.1 pounds
Bid: $1,200
Buyer: Delaware County Fair Directors

TURKEYS
Lots: 18

Grand champion: Lincoln Beachy
Weight: 39 pounds
Bid: $1,000
Buyer: Suburban Natural Gas Co

Reserve champion: Andrew Moore
Weight: 39 pounds
Bid: $1,050
Buyer: Delaware Co Farm Bureau, Farm Credit Mid America

Delaware County Fair
