2023 Delaware County Fair Sale

Sale date: Sept. 19 and 20, 2023

Sale total: $335,630.61

MARKET HOGS

Lots: 57

Grand champion: Brodie Wheeler

Weight: 276 pounds

Bid: $2,600

Buyer: Meijer Delaware

Reserve champion and grand champion barrow: Kensley Fox

Weight: 283 pounds

Bid: $3,100

Buyers: Cam Custom Carpentry, LLC and Altizer Family

Reserve champion barrow: Daniel Potter

Weight: 245 pounds

Bid: $950

Buyer: Delaware City Firefighters Local #606

Reserve champion gilt: Cecilia Mark

Weight: 248 pounds

Bid: $1,300

Buyer: Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club

MARKET LAMBS

Lots: 40

Grand champion: Aubrey Altizer

Weight: 147 pounds

Bid: $2,000

Buyer: Fox Swim Solutions

Reserve champion: Trenton Day

Weight: 145 pounds

Bid: $2,000

Buyer: Pebble Construction LLC

Grand champion pen of two: Samuel Young

Weight: 265 pounds

Bid: $1,800

Buyer: Delaware Co Farm Bureau and Farm Credit Mid America

Reserve champion pen of two: Stella Young

Weight: 289 pounds

Bid: $1,600

Buyers: Gary Merrell and Jeff Benton

MARKET BEEF

Lots: 7

Grand champion: Jacob McMillen

Weight: 1,350 pounds

Bid: $8,500

Buyers: Cam Custom Carpentry LLC, Champion Feed & Pet Supply, Delaware City Firefighters #606, Forman Realtors, Hiram Masonic Lodge #18, Delaware Co Farm Bureau, Fox Swim Solutions, Farm Credit Mid America, Hildreth Farms and The Farm at St Patricks

Reserve champion: Allison Beekman

Weight: 1,383 pounds

Bid: $5,300

Buyers: Meade & Associates Inc and Middlefield Banking Co.

DAIRY FEEDER

Lots: 15

Grand champion: Jonah VanGundy

Weight: 455 pounds

Bid: $1,400

Buyer: Performance Auto Delaware

Reserve champion: Paisley McIntire

Weight: 461 pounds

Bid: $1,400

Buyer: BR&J Farms and Midway Market

MARKET GOAT

Lots: 14

Grand champion: Samuel Griffin

Weight: 76 pounds

Bid: $2,000

Buyers: State Senator Andrew Brenner, Garrett Goats, Gary Merrell – County Commissioner, Melissa Jordan – Delaware Co. Recorder, Delaware Co. Republican Party

Reserve champion: Hunter McRae

Weight: 84 pounds

Bid: $1,500

Buyer: Performance Auto Delaware

MARKET DAIRY WETHER

Lots: 5

Grand champion: Peyton Lucas

Weight: 79 pounds

Bid: $1,500

Buyer: Hiram Masonic Lodge #18

Reserve champion: Logan Lucas

Weight: 76 pounds

Bid: $1,000

Buyer: Performance Auto Delaware

CHICKENS

Lots: 64

Grand champion pen of three: Emma Postle

Weight: 27.10 pounds

Bid: $1,550

Buyer: Krueger and Co. Landscape Mgmt

Reserve champion pen of three: Kayleigh Agin

Weight: 27.13 pounds

Bid: $1,050

Buyer: Champion Feed and Pet Supply

DUCKS

Lots: 13

Grand champion: Clare Thiel

Weight: 14.6 pounds

Bid: $1,300

Buyer: Kissell Amusement Company

Reserve champion: Noah Hildebrand

Weight: 13.6 pounds

Bid: $600

Buyer: Fidelity Federal Savings and Loan

RABBITS

Lots: 75

Grand champion meat rabbits: Austynn Fite

Weight: 16.4 pounds

Bid: $800

Buyer: Hiram Masonic Lodge #18

Reserve champion meat rabbits: Logan Fite

Weight: 16.7 pounds

Bid: $750

Buyer: Fidelity Federal Savings and Loan

Grand champion fryer: Caleb Ricketts

Weight: 5.4 pounds

Bid: $800

Buyer: Delaware County Fair Directors

Reserve champion fryer: Nicholas Ashton

Weight: 4.4 pounds

Bid: $650

Buyer: Madmax Farms, Delaware Co Farm Bureau, Farm Credit Mid America

Grand champion roasters: Grace Scharf

Weight: 17.4 pounds

Bid: $600

Buyer: My T Fine Kennels

Reserve champion roasters: Riley Mack

Weight: 15.1 pounds

Bid: $1,200

Buyer: Delaware County Fair Directors

TURKEYS

Lots: 18

Grand champion: Lincoln Beachy

Weight: 39 pounds

Bid: $1,000

Buyer: Suburban Natural Gas Co

Reserve champion: Andrew Moore

Weight: 39 pounds

Bid: $1,050

Buyer: Delaware Co Farm Bureau, Farm Credit Mid America

