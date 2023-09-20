2023 Jefferson County Fair junior livestock sale

152nd Jefferson County Fair
Aug. 19, 2023
Sale Total: $496,234.40
Market Steers
Average with champions: $4.31/lb
Average without grand and reserve: $3.92/lb
Grand Champion: Hannah Randolph
Bid: $12.50/lb Weight: 1,461 lbs
Buyer: Van’s Iron & Metal
Reserve Champion: Bailey Harris
Bid: $5/lb Weight: 1,268 lbs
Buyer: Team Automotive
Market Dairy Steers
Average: $2.23/lb
Grand Champion: Corissa Griffith
Bid: $2.20/lb Weight: 1,427 lbs
Buyer: Jefferson Landmark
Reserve Champion: Grace Browning
Bid: $2.24/lb Weight: 1,398 lbs
Buyer: Reynard’s Redline Ranch
Market Hogs
Average with champions: $7.15/lb
Average without grand and reserve: $6.99/lb
Grand Champion: Cameron Best
Bid: $19.50/lb Weight: 263 lbs
Buyer: Encino
Reserve Champion: Blair Allison
Bid: $15/lb Weight: 274 lbs
Buyer: Murrays Restaurant
Dairy Beef Feeders
Average with champions: $2.93/lb
Average without grand and reserve $2.92/lb
Grand Champion: Corissa Griffith
Bid: Did Not Sell
Reserve Champion: Reece Furmanski
Bid: $3/lb Weight: 490 lbs
Buyer: Jefferson Landmark
Market Goats
Average with champions: $901.56
Average without grand and reserve: $744.64
Grand Champion: Jacob Rinkes
Bid: $2,350.00
Buyer: Kam Trucking
Reserve Champion: Wesley Moore
Bid: $1,650.00
Buyer: Petrella Wealth Management
Market Sheep
Average with champions: $12.32/lb
Average without grand and reserve: $10.12/lb
Grand Champion: Alexis Rager
Bid: $35/lb Weight: 140 lbs
Buyer: Jacobs Petroleum
Reserve Champion: Caleb Miller
Bid: $27/lb Weight: 149 lbs
Buyer: Williams Energy
Market Chickens (Pen of 3)
Average with champions: $460.00/pen
Average without grand and reserve: $398.21/pen
Grand Champion: Mekenzie Everhart
Bid: $1,800.00/pen
Buyer: Limitless Pools and Spas
Reserve Champion: Jordan Everhart
Bid: $850.00/pen
Buyer: Encino
Market Ducks (Pen of 2)
Average with champions: $712.50/pen
Average without grand and reserve: $505.00/pen
Grand Champion: Joseph Taylor
Bid: $2,000.00/pen
Buyer: Williams Energy
Reserve Champion: Madison Taylor
Bid: $1,500.00/pen
Buyer: Petrella Wealth Management
Market Turkeys
Average with champions: $726.67
Average without grand and reserve: $592.31
Grand Champion: Jacob Rinkes
Bid: $1,900.00
Buyer: Encino
Reserve Champion: Kassidy George
Bid: $1,300.00
Buyer: Petrella Brothers Village Sleep Center
Market Rabbits (Pen of 3)
Average with champions: $441.25/pen
Average without grand and reserve: $368.57/pen
Grand Champion: Lane Keyoski
Bid: $1,100.00/pen
Buyer: MPLX
Reserve Champion: Alayna Starr
Bid: $800.00/pen
Buyer: Harris F&S
