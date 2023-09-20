2023 Jefferson County Fair junior livestock sale

Grand Champion Steer
Hannah Randolph’s grand champion steer sold for $12.50 per pound to Van’s Iron & Metal. (Submitted photo)

152nd Jefferson County Fair
Aug. 19, 2023
Sale Total: $496,234.40

Market Steers

Average with champions: $4.31/lb
Average without grand and reserve: $3.92/lb

Grand Champion: Hannah Randolph
Bid: $12.50/lb  Weight: 1,461 lbs
Buyer: Van’s Iron & Metal

Reserve Champion: Bailey Harris
Bid: $5/lb  Weight: 1,268 lbs
Buyer: Team Automotive

Market Dairy Steers

Average: $2.23/lb

Grand Champion: Corissa Griffith
Bid: $2.20/lb  Weight: 1,427 lbs
Buyer: Jefferson Landmark

Reserve Champion: Grace Browning
Bid: $2.24/lb  Weight: 1,398 lbs
Buyer: Reynard’s Redline Ranch

Market Hogs

Average with champions: $7.15/lb
Average without grand and reserve: $6.99/lb

Grand Champion: Cameron Best
Bid: $19.50/lb  Weight: 263 lbs
Buyer: Encino

Reserve Champion: Blair Allison
Bid: $15/lb  Weight: 274 lbs
Buyer: Murrays Restaurant

Dairy Beef Feeders

Average with champions: $2.93/lb
Average without grand and reserve $2.92/lb

Grand Champion: Corissa Griffith
Bid: Did Not Sell

Reserve Champion: Reece Furmanski
Bid: $3/lb  Weight: 490 lbs
Buyer: Jefferson Landmark

Market Goats

Average with champions: $901.56
Average without grand and reserve: $744.64

Grand Champion: Jacob Rinkes
Bid: $2,350.00
Buyer: Kam Trucking

Reserve Champion: Wesley Moore
Bid: $1,650.00
Buyer: Petrella Wealth Management

Market Sheep

Average with champions: $12.32/lb
Average without grand and reserve: $10.12/lb

Grand Champion: Alexis Rager
Bid: $35/lb  Weight: 140 lbs
Buyer: Jacobs Petroleum

Reserve Champion: Caleb Miller
Bid: $27/lb  Weight: 149 lbs
Buyer: Williams Energy

Market Chickens (Pen of 3)

Average with champions: $460.00/pen
Average without grand and reserve: $398.21/pen

Grand Champion: Mekenzie Everhart
Bid: $1,800.00/pen
Buyer: Limitless Pools and Spas

Reserve Champion: Jordan Everhart
Bid: $850.00/pen
Buyer: Encino

Market Ducks (Pen of 2) 

Average with champions: $712.50/pen
Average without grand and reserve: $505.00/pen

Grand Champion: Joseph Taylor
Bid: $2,000.00/pen
Buyer: Williams Energy

Reserve Champion: Madison Taylor
Bid: $1,500.00/pen
Buyer: Petrella Wealth Management

Market Turkeys   

Average with champions: $726.67
Average without grand and reserve: $592.31

Grand Champion: Jacob Rinkes
Bid: $1,900.00
Buyer: Encino

Reserve Champion: Kassidy George
Bid: $1,300.00
Buyer: Petrella Brothers Village Sleep Center

Market Rabbits (Pen of 3)   

Average with champions: $441.25/pen
Average without grand and reserve: $368.57/pen

Grand Champion: Lane Keyoski
Bid: $1,100.00/pen
Buyer: MPLX

Reserve Champion: Alayna Starr
Bid: $800.00/pen
Buyer: Harris F&S

2023 Jefferson County Fair Sale
