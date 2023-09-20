2023 Jefferson County Fair junior livestock sale

Tweet on Twitter

152nd Jefferson County Fair

Aug. 19, 2023

Sale Total: $496,234.40

Market Steers

Average with champions: $4.31/lb

Average without grand and reserve: $3.92/lb

Grand Champion: Hannah Randolph

Bid: $12.50/lb Weight: 1,461 lbs

Buyer: Van’s Iron & Metal

Reserve Champion: Bailey Harris

Bid: $5/lb Weight: 1,268 lbs

Buyer: Team Automotive

Market Dairy Steers

Average: $2.23/lb

Grand Champion: Corissa Griffith

Bid: $2.20/lb Weight: 1,427 lbs

Buyer: Jefferson Landmark

Reserve Champion: Grace Browning

Bid: $2.24/lb Weight: 1,398 lbs

Buyer: Reynard’s Redline Ranch

Market Hogs

Average with champions: $7.15/lb

Average without grand and reserve: $6.99/lb

Grand Champion: Cameron Best

Bid: $19.50/lb Weight: 263 lbs

Buyer: Encino

Reserve Champion: Blair Allison

Bid: $15/lb Weight: 274 lbs

Buyer: Murrays Restaurant

Dairy Beef Feeders

Average with champions: $2.93/lb

Average without grand and reserve $2.92/lb

Grand Champion: Corissa Griffith

Bid: Did Not Sell

Reserve Champion: Reece Furmanski

Bid: $3/lb Weight: 490 lbs

Buyer: Jefferson Landmark

Market Goats

Average with champions: $901.56

Average without grand and reserve: $744.64

Grand Champion: Jacob Rinkes

Bid: $2,350.00

Buyer: Kam Trucking

Reserve Champion: Wesley Moore

Bid: $1,650.00

Buyer: Petrella Wealth Management

Market Sheep

Average with champions: $12.32/lb

Average without grand and reserve: $10.12/lb

Grand Champion: Alexis Rager

Bid: $35/lb Weight: 140 lbs

Buyer: Jacobs Petroleum

Reserve Champion: Caleb Miller

Bid: $27/lb Weight: 149 lbs

Buyer: Williams Energy

Market Chickens (Pen of 3)

Average with champions: $460.00/pen

Average without grand and reserve: $398.21/pen

Grand Champion: Mekenzie Everhart

Bid: $1,800.00/pen

Buyer: Limitless Pools and Spas

Reserve Champion: Jordan Everhart

Bid: $850.00/pen

Buyer: Encino

Market Ducks (Pen of 2)

Average with champions: $712.50/pen

Average without grand and reserve: $505.00/pen

Grand Champion: Joseph Taylor

Bid: $2,000.00/pen

Buyer: Williams Energy

Reserve Champion: Madison Taylor

Bid: $1,500.00/pen

Buyer: Petrella Wealth Management

Market Turkeys

Average with champions: $726.67

Average without grand and reserve: $592.31

Grand Champion: Jacob Rinkes

Bid: $1,900.00

Buyer: Encino

Reserve Champion: Kassidy George

Bid: $1,300.00

Buyer: Petrella Brothers Village Sleep Center

Market Rabbits (Pen of 3)

Average with champions: $441.25/pen

Average without grand and reserve: $368.57/pen

Grand Champion: Lane Keyoski

Bid: $1,100.00/pen

Buyer: MPLX

Reserve Champion: Alayna Starr

Bid: $800.00/pen

Buyer: Harris F&S

