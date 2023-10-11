2023 Lorain County Fair sale

By -
0
185
Grand Lottery Steer
Jessica Forthofer's grand champion lottery steer sold for $11.50/pound to Laborers Union Local 758, North Central Ohio Building Trades, Sheet Metal Workers Local 33 and Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers. (Toni New Photography)

Lorain County Fair Sale Results
Sale date:  Aug. 24 and 26
Sale total:  $1,008,553
Total lots:  608

DAIRY BEEF

Market lots: 28

Grand champion: Patrick Finnegan
Bid: $3.25/pound
Weight: 1,803 pounds
Buyer: Ohio Roofing Siding and Slate LLC

Reserve champion: Tristan Born
Bid: $3.75/pound
Weight: 1,595 pounds
Buyers: K & L Processing/White Oak Ranch Market and Strong Construction

LOTTERY BEEF

Market lots: 16

Grand champion: Jessica Forthofer
Bid: $11.50/pound
Weight: 1,393 pounds
Buyers: Laborers Union Local 758, North Central Ohio Building Trades, Sheet Metal Workers Local 33 and Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers

Reserve champion: Morgan Adkins
Bid: $6.50/pound
Weight: 1,451 pounds
Buyer: Ross Environmental Services Inc

MODERN BEEF

Market lots: 69

Grand champion: Philip Pickering
Bid: $8.25/pound
Weight: 1,392 pounds
Buyer: M & R Truck Service

Reserve champion: Kelsie Davis
Bid: $6/pound
Weight: 1,397 pounds
Buyer: T L Keller Meats

HOGS

Market Lots: 205

Grand champion: Peter Howard
Bid: $24/pound
Weight: 270
Buyers: Wellington Eagles and Bryner Lawncare Landscaping

Reserve champion: Ezekiel Dvorak
Bid: $20/pound
Weight: 267 pounds
Buyers: Laborers Union Local 758, North Central Ohio Building Trades, Sheet Metal Workers Local 33 and Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers

LAMBS

Market lots: 44

Grand champion: Emily Kiser
Bid: $15/pound
Weight: 147 pounds
Buyer: Farkas Farms

Reserve champion: Paige Bremke
Bid: $25/pound
Weight: 142 pounds
Buyer: Ross Environmental Services Inc

BOER GOATS

Market lots: 49

Grand champion: Paige Bremke
Bid: $2,000/lot
Weight: 89 pounds
Buyers: Bremke Insurance, Gott’s Butcher Shoppe, Partners Brand Seed and Gest Construction Services

Reserve champion: Addison Flynn
Bid: $3,250/lot
Weight: 90 pounds
Buyers: Laborers Union Local 758, Miller’s Shorthorns, Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers, Eric Flynn and Sheet Metal Workers Local 33

DAIRY MARKET GOAT

Market lots: 18

Grand champion: Luke Clegg
Bid: $3,200/lot
Weight: 91 pounds
Buyer: D & D Contractors LLC

Reserve champion: Ruth Howells
Bid: $2,600/lot
Weight: 69 pounds
Buyer: Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers

RABBITS

Market lots: 42

Pen of three grand champion: Kendall Tomon
Bid: $1,800
Buyer: Friends of Sheriff Stammitti

Pen of three reserve champion: Daniel Hurtung
Bid: $1,500
Buyer: Joe Miller – State Representative

Single fryer grand champion: Alexander Duke
Bid: $1,700
Buyer: Farkas Farms

Single fryer reserve champion: Anna Koglman
Bid: $1,500
Buyer: Friends of Sheriff Stammitti

CHICKENS

Pens of two: 65

Grand champion: Elliott Slavik
Bid: $7,000
Buyer: Small Town Eye Care

Reserve champion: Kali Tipple
Bid: $1,725
Buyer: Joe Miller – State Representative

DUCKS

Market Lots: 22

Grand champion: Hannah Richings
Bid: $1,400
Buyer: Black River Drain Service

Reserve champion: Kyleigh Ryan
Bid: $1,000
Buyer: Ross Environmental Services Inc

TURKEY

Market lots: 48

Grand champion: Tyler Burns
Bid: $3,000
Weight: 32 pounds
Buyer: Sheet Metal Workers Local 33

Reserve champion: Gabriel Gogolek
Bid: $3,300
Weight: 37 pounds
Buyer: Bryner Landscaping Lawncare

Auctioneers and Ringmen: Michael Anadell, Bill Hartsell Jason Kriegmont,  Warner McConaughey, Scott Neptune, Pat Newell, Andy Suvar and Katy Suvar 

2023 Lorain County Fair Sale
1 of 24
Grand Boer Goat
Paige Bremke's grand champion boer goat sold for $2,000 to Bremke Insurance, Gott’s Butcher Shoppe, Partners Brand Seed and Gest Construction Services. (Toni New Photography)
Grand Chickens
Elliott Slavik's grand champion pen of chickens sold for $7,000 to Small Town Eye Care. (Toni New Photography)
Grand Dairy Market Goat
Luke Clegg's grand champion dairy market goat sold for $3,200 to D & D Contractors LLC. (Toni New Photography)
Grand Dairy Steer
Patrick Finnegan's grand champion dairy steer sold for $3.25/pound to Ohio Roofing, Siding and Slate LLC. (Toni New Photography)
Grand Duck
Hannah Richings' grand champion duck sold for $1,400 to Black River Drain Service. (Toni New Photography)
Grand Fryer Rabbit
Alexander Duke's grand champion single fryer for $1,700 to Farkas Farms. (Toni New Photography)
Grand Hog
Peter Howard's grand champion hog sold for $24/pound to Wellington Eagles and Bryner Lawncare Landscaping. (Toni New Photography)
Grand Lamb
Emily Kiser's grand champion lamb sold for $15/pound to Farkas Farms. (Toni New Photography)
Grand Lottery Steer
Jessica Forthofer's grand champion lottery steer sold for $11.50/pound to Laborers Union Local 758, North Central Ohio Building Trades, Sheet Metal Workers Local 33 and Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers. (Toni New Photography)
Grand Modern Steer
Philip Pickering's grand champion modern steer sold for $8.25/pound to M&R Truck Service. (Toni New Photography)
Grand Pen Rabbits
Kendall Tomon's grand champion pen of rabbits sold for $1,800 to Friends of Sheriff Stammitti. (Toni New Photography)
Grand Turkey
Tyler Burns' grand champion turkey sold for $3,000 to Sheet Metal Workers Local 33. (Toni New Photography)
Reserve Boer Goat
Addison Flynn's reserve champion Boer goat sold for $3,250 to Laborers Union Local 758, Miller’s Shorthorns, Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers, Eric Flynn and Sheet Metal Workers Local 33. (Toni New Photography)
Reserve Chickens
Kali Tipple's reserve champion pen of chickens sold for $1,725 to Joe Miller - State Representative. (Toni New Photography)
Reserve Dairy Market Goat
Ruth Howells' reserve champion dairy market goat sold for $2,600 to Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers. (Toni New Photography)
Reserve Dairy Steer
Tristan Born's reserve champion dairy beef sold for $3.25/pound to K&L Processing/White Oak Ranch Market and Strong Construction. (Toni New Photography)
Kyleigh Ryan's reserve champion duck sold for $1,000 to Ross Environmental Services. (Toni New Photography)
Reserve Fryer Rabbit
Anna Koglman's reserve champion fryer sold for $1,500 to Friends of Sheriff Stammitti. (Toni New Photography)
Reserve Hog
Ezekiel Dvorak's reserve champion hog sold for $20/pound to Laborers Union Local 758, North Central Ohio Building Trades, Sheet Metal Workers Local 33 and Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers. (Toni New Photography)
Reserve Lamb
Paige Bremke's reserve champion lamb sold for $25/pound to Ross Environmental Services Inc. (Toni New Photography)
Reserve Lottery Steer
Morgan Adkins's reserve champion lottery steer sold for $6.50/pound to Ross Environmental Services Inc. (Toni New Photography)
Reserve Modern Steer
Kelsie Davis's reserve champion modern steer sold for $6/pound to T L Keller Meats. (Toni New Photography)
Reserve Pen Rabbits
Daniel Hurtung's reserve champion pen of rabbits sold for $1,500 to Joe Miller - State Representative. (Toni New Photography)
Reserve Turkey
Gabriel Gogolek's reserve champion turkey sold for $3,300 to Bryner Landscaping Lawncare. (Toni New Photography)

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.