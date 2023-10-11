2023 Lorain County Fair sale

Lorain County Fair Sale Results
Sale date: Aug. 24 and 26
Sale total: $1,008,553
Total lots: 608
DAIRY BEEF
Market lots: 28
Grand champion: Patrick Finnegan
Bid: $3.25/pound
Weight: 1,803 pounds
Buyer: Ohio Roofing Siding and Slate LLC
Reserve champion: Tristan Born
Bid: $3.75/pound
Weight: 1,595 pounds
Buyers: K & L Processing/White Oak Ranch Market and Strong Construction
LOTTERY BEEF
Market lots: 16
Grand champion: Jessica Forthofer
Bid: $11.50/pound
Weight: 1,393 pounds
Buyers: Laborers Union Local 758, North Central Ohio Building Trades, Sheet Metal Workers Local 33 and Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers
Reserve champion: Morgan Adkins
Bid: $6.50/pound
Weight: 1,451 pounds
Buyer: Ross Environmental Services Inc
MODERN BEEF
Market lots: 69
Grand champion: Philip Pickering
Bid: $8.25/pound
Weight: 1,392 pounds
Buyer: M & R Truck Service
Reserve champion: Kelsie Davis
Bid: $6/pound
Weight: 1,397 pounds
Buyer: T L Keller Meats
HOGS
Market Lots: 205
Grand champion: Peter Howard
Bid: $24/pound
Weight: 270
Buyers: Wellington Eagles and Bryner Lawncare Landscaping
Reserve champion: Ezekiel Dvorak
Bid: $20/pound
Weight: 267 pounds
Buyers: Laborers Union Local 758, North Central Ohio Building Trades, Sheet Metal Workers Local 33 and Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers
LAMBS
Market lots: 44
Grand champion: Emily Kiser
Bid: $15/pound
Weight: 147 pounds
Buyer: Farkas Farms
Reserve champion: Paige Bremke
Bid: $25/pound
Weight: 142 pounds
Buyer: Ross Environmental Services Inc
BOER GOATS
Market lots: 49
Grand champion: Paige Bremke
Bid: $2,000/lot
Weight: 89 pounds
Buyers: Bremke Insurance, Gott’s Butcher Shoppe, Partners Brand Seed and Gest Construction Services
Reserve champion: Addison Flynn
Bid: $3,250/lot
Weight: 90 pounds
Buyers: Laborers Union Local 758, Miller’s Shorthorns, Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers, Eric Flynn and Sheet Metal Workers Local 33
DAIRY MARKET GOAT
Market lots: 18
Grand champion: Luke Clegg
Bid: $3,200/lot
Weight: 91 pounds
Buyer: D & D Contractors LLC
Reserve champion: Ruth Howells
Bid: $2,600/lot
Weight: 69 pounds
Buyer: Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers
RABBITS
Market lots: 42
Pen of three grand champion: Kendall Tomon
Bid: $1,800
Buyer: Friends of Sheriff Stammitti
Pen of three reserve champion: Daniel Hurtung
Bid: $1,500
Buyer: Joe Miller – State Representative
Single fryer grand champion: Alexander Duke
Bid: $1,700
Buyer: Farkas Farms
Single fryer reserve champion: Anna Koglman
Bid: $1,500
Buyer: Friends of Sheriff Stammitti
CHICKENS
Pens of two: 65
Grand champion: Elliott Slavik
Bid: $7,000
Buyer: Small Town Eye Care
Reserve champion: Kali Tipple
Bid: $1,725
Buyer: Joe Miller – State Representative
DUCKS
Market Lots: 22
Grand champion: Hannah Richings
Bid: $1,400
Buyer: Black River Drain Service
Reserve champion: Kyleigh Ryan
Bid: $1,000
Buyer: Ross Environmental Services Inc
TURKEY
Market lots: 48
Grand champion: Tyler Burns
Bid: $3,000
Weight: 32 pounds
Buyer: Sheet Metal Workers Local 33
Reserve champion: Gabriel Gogolek
Bid: $3,300
Weight: 37 pounds
Buyer: Bryner Landscaping Lawncare
Auctioneers and Ringmen: Michael Anadell, Bill Hartsell Jason Kriegmont, Warner McConaughey, Scott Neptune, Pat Newell, Andy Suvar and Katy Suvar
