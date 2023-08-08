2023 Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions totals $547,500

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions livestock auction broke eight records and brought in a grand total in sales of $547,500 on Aug. 6 in the WCOL Celeste Center.

More than $421,000 from the sale will be used to fund the Virgil L. Strickler Youth Reserve Program to continue supporting Ohio youth in agriculture and beyond.

Youth Reserve Program. Established in 1995, the Youth Reserve Program was developed to reward junior exhibitors participating in the Ohio State Fair. The program was renamed earlier this year in honor of retiring Ohio State Fair General Manager Virgil Strickler, who was instrumental in the creation and implementation of the program. This year, $421,500 from the sale will go to the program.

Each sale category has a cap as to what the winning exhibitor will actually receive. The rest of the money raised over that cap goes to the Youth Reserve Program, which benefits other exhibitors through scholarships and awards. To date, the Youth Reserve Program has collected $4.6 million, supporting 44,500 youth across the state.

The 2023 Sale of Champions sale total: $547,500

Grand Champion Market Beef

Exhibited by: Holden LeVan, Champaign County

Buyer: Mark and Megan Kvamme and Family

Price: $80,000

Cap: $25,000

Reserve Grand Champion Market Beef

Exhibited by: Beckett Winegardner, Allen County

Buyer: The Kroger Company and Ohio Farm Bureau Federation

Price: $37,500

Cap: $18,000

Grand Champion Market Barrow*

Exhibited by: Oksana Gossard, Allen County

Buyer: Giant Eagle and Sugardale Bacon

Price: $100,000

Cap: $13,000

Reserve Grand Champion Market Barrow

Exhibited by: Logan Deel, Gallia County

Buyer: Bob Evans, The Kroger Company, and Ohio Farm Bureau Federation

Price: $35,000

Cap: $9,000

Grand Champion Meat Chickens*

Exhibited by: Lilly Conrad, Hancock County

Buyer: The Kroger Company, Gerber Poultry and Ohio Harness Horseman’s Association

Price: $40,000

Cap: $7,000

Reserve Champion Meat Chickens*

Exhibited by: Natalie Fitzgerald, Cuyahoga County

Buyer: Meijer Inc.

Price: $33,000

Cap: $5,000

Grand Champion Market Lamb

Exhibited by: Bailee Amstutz, Union County

Buyer: Expo Services, Concessions by Cox, OKI, Inc, Schmidt’s Sausage Haus, NetSteady, and SP+

Price: $33,000

Cap: $13,000

Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb*

Exhibited by: Avery Rice, Trumbull County

Buyer: Mark and Megan Kvamme and Family

Price: $31,000

Cap: $9,000

Grand Champion Market Goat*

Exhibited by: Braxton Method, Auglaize County

Buyer: Mark and Megan Kvamme and Family

Price: $32,000

Cap: $8,000

Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat*

Exhibited by: Ethan Davies, Wood County

Buyer: The Kroger Company, Tim and Glenda Huffman, Event Marketing Strategies, Faith Driving School and Talley Amusements

Price: $30,000

Cap: $4,000

Grand Champion Market Turkey*

Exhibited by: Maria Henderson, Logan County

Buyer: Mark and Megan Kvamme and Family and Bernie Moreno

Price: $45,000

Cap: $6,000

Grand Champion Swiss Cheese — representing the seven dairy champions and two supreme dairy showmen

Grand Champion Ayrshire: Carli Binckley, Columbiana County

Grand Champion Brown Swiss: Elaina Lahmers, Union County

Grand Champion Guernsey: Savannah Thomas, Champaign County

Grand Champion Holstein: Colton Thomas, Champaign County

Grand Champion Jersey: Olivia Finke, Madison County

Grand Champion Milking Shorthorn: Madison Hesler, Adams County

Grand Champion Red and White: Lilly Ann Elsass, Auglaize County

Supreme Showmen: Ruth Bambauer, Auglaize County; and Lillian Finke, Madison County

Purchased by: A.G. Boogher & Son, Inc., S&S Volvo and Turn-er Green

Price: $51,000

Cap: $9,000

*Denotes new record

