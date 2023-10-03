2023 Stark County Fair Sale results

Marli Wallace's grand champion dairy market goat sold for $5.50/pound to Kiko Auctioneers. (Submitted photo)

Stark County Junior Fair Sale

Sale date: Sept. 2, 2023
Sale total: $1,311,778

MARKET BEEF

Grand champion steer: Tate Brosey
Bid: $23.50/pound
Buyers: American Engineering & Metal Working, Biery Cheese Co.,  Bill Smith – Stark County Commissioner, Duma Meats Hartville Market,  Jay & Trisha Gainey/, Kiko Auctioneers, George & Becky Kiko,  Pugh Central Station, Silver Run Farm,  Stark Truss,  Strouble Water & Trucking and Wheeling & Lake Erie Railway Company

Reserve champion steer: Maxwell Pugh
Bid: $18/pound
Buyers: Biery Cheese Co, DNKN Cattle, Dustin Burgess Insurance Group, K Palmer Insurance & Financial Service, George & Becky Kiko, Montrose Auto Group, Pugh Central Station, Maverick Pugh and Wheeling & Lake Erie Railway Company

Grand champion carcass steer: Kapone Krupp
Bid: $7.50/pound
Buyers: Eslich Wrecking Company and Pugh Central Station

Reserve champion carcass steer: Lylah Toussant
Bid: $4/pound
Buyer: Patriot Equipment Repair

HOGS

Grand champion: Tate Brosey
Bid: $21/pound
Buyer: Bill Smith – Stark County Commissioner

Reserve champion: Chloe McCarty
Bid: $25/pound
Buyers: Splash Scapes Pools, Strouble Water & Trucking and The Goose Doctors LLC

Grand champion carcass hog: Kourtney Alexander
Bid: $8/pound
Buyer: Next Level Martial Arts Alliance

Reserve champion carcass hog: Sarah Helms
Bid: $9/pound
Buyer: Spray It Oil Undercoating

LAMBS

Grand champion: Elliot Walters
Bid: $56/pound
Buyers: ACE Portable Restrooms, Bolinger Crop Insurance Services LLC, Cameron Vaughan Farms LLC, Danielle Marie Photography, DS Family Farms Livestock, Ehmer Family, Fairway Behavioral Health, Hair by Bailee, Jason Darrah – Martins Steel Fabrication, Kegley Landscape LLC, Mark Zimmerman- Whitetail Properties, Navarre Animal Clinic, Original T-Shirt Design, Progressive Auto Group, Roger Vaughan, Skipco Auto Auction, Stark County Fair King, Stark County Fair Queen, Synder Livestock, Tom Burkett,  Unique Auto Spa, Wells Family Farm and Willow Lane Decor

Reserve champion: Lilly Bucher
Bid: $65/pound
Buyers: Navarre Animal Clinic, Sarchione Ford of Waynesburg and Willow Lane Decor

Grand champion carcass lamb: Isabella Camp-Cattrell
Bid: $8/pound
Buyer: Ohio Workroom LLC DBA Laubachers Upholstery

Reserve champion carcass lamb: Tate Brosey
Bid: $7.50/pound
Buyer: Chosen Acres

MARKET GOATS

Grand champion market goat: Fallon Palmer
Bid: $36/pound
Buyers: DS Family Farms Livestock, Olde Wood, Paris & Washington Insurance, Pugh Central Station and The Farmhouse Co Traveling Boutique

Reserve champion market goat: Cheyenne Myers
Bid: $45/pound
Buyer: Sarchione Ford of Waynesburg

Grand champion dairy market goat: Marli Wallace
Bid: $5.50/pound
Buyer: Kiko Auctioneers

Reserve champion dairy market goat: Riley Archibald
Bid: $21.50/pound
Buyers: A & K Livestock, Eli Bosler, Dr Danielle & John Kiko Jr, Earle Wise – For Judge, Erb Farms-Lake Realty, JF Quarter Horses-Fletcher Hill Farm LLC, John Cole, Kalleker Drywall, R & R Meadows, Red Star Veterinary Clinic LLC,  Brian Rhome, Josh Wilson and Terry Wilson

Grand champion carcass goat: Caitlyn Arbogast
Bid: $10/pound
Buyer: Jen Richardson State Farm

Reserve champion carcass goat: Elliana Ramsey
Bid: $10/pound
Buyer: Dustin Burgess Insurance Group

DAIRY BEEF

Grand champion dairy beef feeder: Mykaela Alabakovski
Bid: $27.50/pound
Buyers: Bair’s Lawn & Garden, Boris & Slobada Alabakovski, Kim & Bill Trussell, Olde Wood and Pugh Central Station

Reserve champion dairy beef feeder: Aaron King
Bid: $3.75/pound
Buyer: Polen Meats

Grand champion dairy market steer: Andrew Wentling
Bid: $2/pound
Buyer: Duma Meats

Reserve champion dairy market steer: Ashley Wentling
Bid: $2/pound
Buyer: Duma Meats

Grand champion dairy carcass steer: Kynsie Pero
Bid: $2.50/pound
Buyer: Paris & Washington Insurance

Reserve champion dairy carcass steer: Katelyn Wentling
Bid: $1.70/pound
Buyers: Eli Bosler, Bradley Dillon and Mark Zimmerman – Whitetail Properties

RABBITS

Grand champion pen of rabbits: Noah Mackey
Bid: $600
Buyer: Judge Dixie Park, Stark County Probate Court

Reserve champion pen of rabbits: Larry Mackey III
Bid: $500
Buyer: Cathy Cowgill Remarkable Flowers, Katherine Kline-Hasopis Styliest and Young’s Rabbitry

Grand champion fryer: Larry Mackey III
Bid: $600
Buyer: Dr. Michelle Hall – Nose to Tail Veterinary Clinic and Judge Rosemarie Hall

Reserve champion fryer: Noah Mackey
Bid: $450
Buyer: Turf Tailors Lawn Care

Grand champion roaster: Caitlyn Arbogast
Bid: $650
Buyer: Anthony & Stella Collier and Grace & Kate Tabellion

Reserve champion roaster: Isabella Arbogast
Bid: $350
Buyer: Dustin Burgess Insurance Group and Uptown Auto Service LLC

CHICKENS

Grand champion broiler: Hailey Napier
Bid: $950
Buyers: Harding Heating & Cooling

Reserve champion broiler: Joliene Conrad
Bid: $800
Buyers: Case Farms LLC – Hanoverton

MARKET TURKEY

Grand champion: Joey Johnson
Bid: $2,400
Buyers: Stark County Auditor Alan Harold, Stark County Treasurer Alex Zumbar, Stark County Commissioner Bill Smith, Stark County Recorder Jaime Walters, Judge Curt Werren, Judge Dixie Park, Judge Rosemarie Hall, Chief Magistrate Matthew P. Kreitzer, Plain Township Trustee Scott Haws, Stark County Commissioner Richard Regula, Stark County Sheriff George Maier and State Rep. Reggie Stoltzfus

Reserve champion: Brynne Reese
Bid: $2,400
Buyers: Dustin Burgess Insurance Group, Harding Heating & Cooling and Colin Kunz

MARKET DUCK

Grand champion: Adriane Whitacre
Bid: $1,100
Buyer: Hometown Veterinary Service, Inc

Reserve champion: Grace Monter
Bid: $700
Buyer: Pero Farms

