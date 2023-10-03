2023 Canfield Fair Sale results

Mahoning County Junior Fair Sale Results

Aug. 31, Sept. 1 and 4, 2023

Sale total: $1,082,523.25

MARKET BEEF

Grand champion: Kassidy Banks

Bid: $10/pound

Buyer: John and Beth Kufleitner and Don and Sheri Chamberlain

Reserve champion: Hank Campbell

Bid: $6/pound

Buyer: John and Beth Kufleitner and Don and Sheri Chamberlain

HOGS

Grand champion: Zander Sell

Bid: $35/pound

Buyer: Leonard Truck & Trailer

Reserve champion: Macie Vernon

Bid: $19/pound

Buyer: Rogers Mill

LAMBS

Grand champion market lamb: Taylar Whitted

Bid: $14/pound

Buyer: The Handyman

Reserve champion market lamb: Natalie Campbell

Bid: $14/pound

Buyer: Judge Katelyn Dickey

Grand champion carcass lamb: Olivia Heath

Bid: $25/pound

Buyer: Leonard Truck & Trailer

Reserve champion carcass lamb: Kristen Campbell

Bid: $25/pound

Buyer: North Star Hardware and Implement

FEEDERS

Grand champion beef heifer feeder: Cord Leonard

Bid: $35/pound

Buyer: Leonard Truck & Trailer

Reserve champion beef heifer feeder: Taylar Whitted

Bid: $14/pound

Buyer: Whitted Cattle Co.

Grand champion beef feeder: Taylar Whitted

Bid: $10/pound

Buyer: United Earthworks

Reserve champion beef feeder: McKenzie Whitted

Bid: $22/pound

Buyer: United Earthworks

Grand champion dairy feeder: Cleyten Graham

Bid: $7/pound

Buyer: The Armory at LTT

Reserve champion dairy feeder: Anthony Chance

Bid: $5/pound

Buyer: The Armory at LTT

MARKET CHICKENS

Grand champion broilers: Colt Smail

Bid: $275/head

Buyer: Leonard Truck & Trailer

Reserve champion broilers: Kinley Gfeiller

Bid: $250/head

Buyer: Pidgeon Family Farms

MARKET DUCK

Grand champion: Luke Kolcnick

Bid: $700

Buyer: A1 Custom Cut Meats

Reserve champion: Buddy Ferg

Bid: $500

Buyer: Atty. Donald Duda

MARKET TURKEYS

Grand champion: Asher Handrych

Bid: $2,500

Buyer: Leonard Truck & Trailer

Reserve champion: Jackson Young

Bid: $2,200

Buyer: Judge Katelyn Dickey

MARKET GOATS

Grand champion: Averie Barr

Bid: $1,100

Buyer: Steve and Becky Call

Reserve champion: Lacie Greier

Bid: $1,000

Buyer: Basic Animal Health

Grand champion market dairy goat: Colton Weingart

Bid: $600

Buyer: Former Justice Mary DeGenaro

Reserve champion market dairy goat: Zachary Norris

Bid: $400

Buyer: Scotty Lane Stables

GOAT FUDGE

Grand champion: Macie Vernon

Bid: $1,400

Buyer: Smith Club Pigs

Reserve champion: Zachary Norris

Bid: $600

Buyer: Ken and Becky McCracken

RABBITS

Grand champion roaster: Zachary Weikart

Bid: $350

Buyer: Jason Majirsky

Reserve champion roaster: Buddy Ferg

Bid: $225

Buyer: Atty. Donald Duda

Grand champion fryer: Luke Kolenick

Bid: $300

Buyer: Atty. Donald Duda

Reserve champion fryer: Dakoda Jones

Bid: $225

Buyer: Fallfire Australian Shepherds

Grand champion pen of three: Dakoda Jones

Bid: $300/head

Buyer: The Armory at LTT

Reserve champion pen of three: Valerie Weikart

Bid: $350/head

Buyer: Atty. Lynn Maro

DAIRY CHEESE

Grand champion: Steven McCracken

Bid: $4,250

Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet II Garrettsville

Reserve Champion: Zachary Norris

Bid: $3,700

Buyer: Judge Katelyn Dickey

