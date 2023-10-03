2023 Canfield Fair Sale results

Mahoning County Junior Fair Sale Results
Aug. 31, Sept. 1 and 4, 2023
Sale total: $1,082,523.25
MARKET BEEF
Grand champion: Kassidy Banks
Bid: $10/pound
Buyer: John and Beth Kufleitner and Don and Sheri Chamberlain
Reserve champion: Hank Campbell
Bid: $6/pound
Buyer: John and Beth Kufleitner and Don and Sheri Chamberlain
HOGS
Grand champion: Zander Sell
Bid: $35/pound
Buyer: Leonard Truck & Trailer
Reserve champion: Macie Vernon
Bid: $19/pound
Buyer: Rogers Mill
LAMBS
Grand champion market lamb: Taylar Whitted
Bid: $14/pound
Buyer: The Handyman
Reserve champion market lamb: Natalie Campbell
Bid: $14/pound
Buyer: Judge Katelyn Dickey
Grand champion carcass lamb: Olivia Heath
Bid: $25/pound
Buyer: Leonard Truck & Trailer
Reserve champion carcass lamb: Kristen Campbell
Bid: $25/pound
Buyer: North Star Hardware and Implement
FEEDERS
Grand champion beef heifer feeder: Cord Leonard
Bid: $35/pound
Buyer: Leonard Truck & Trailer
Reserve champion beef heifer feeder: Taylar Whitted
Bid: $14/pound
Buyer: Whitted Cattle Co.
Grand champion beef feeder: Taylar Whitted
Bid: $10/pound
Buyer: United Earthworks
Reserve champion beef feeder: McKenzie Whitted
Bid: $22/pound
Buyer: United Earthworks
Grand champion dairy feeder: Cleyten Graham
Bid: $7/pound
Buyer: The Armory at LTT
Reserve champion dairy feeder: Anthony Chance
Bid: $5/pound
Buyer: The Armory at LTT
MARKET CHICKENS
Grand champion broilers: Colt Smail
Bid: $275/head
Buyer: Leonard Truck & Trailer
Reserve champion broilers: Kinley Gfeiller
Bid: $250/head
Buyer: Pidgeon Family Farms
MARKET DUCK
Grand champion: Luke Kolcnick
Bid: $700
Buyer: A1 Custom Cut Meats
Reserve champion: Buddy Ferg
Bid: $500
Buyer: Atty. Donald Duda
MARKET TURKEYS
Grand champion: Asher Handrych
Bid: $2,500
Buyer: Leonard Truck & Trailer
Reserve champion: Jackson Young
Bid: $2,200
Buyer: Judge Katelyn Dickey
MARKET GOATS
Grand champion: Averie Barr
Bid: $1,100
Buyer: Steve and Becky Call
Reserve champion: Lacie Greier
Bid: $1,000
Buyer: Basic Animal Health
Grand champion market dairy goat: Colton Weingart
Bid: $600
Buyer: Former Justice Mary DeGenaro
Reserve champion market dairy goat: Zachary Norris
Bid: $400
Buyer: Scotty Lane Stables
GOAT FUDGE
Grand champion: Macie Vernon
Bid: $1,400
Buyer: Smith Club Pigs
Reserve champion: Zachary Norris
Bid: $600
Buyer: Ken and Becky McCracken
RABBITS
Grand champion roaster: Zachary Weikart
Bid: $350
Buyer: Jason Majirsky
Reserve champion roaster: Buddy Ferg
Bid: $225
Buyer: Atty. Donald Duda
Grand champion fryer: Luke Kolenick
Bid: $300
Buyer: Atty. Donald Duda
Reserve champion fryer: Dakoda Jones
Bid: $225
Buyer: Fallfire Australian Shepherds
Grand champion pen of three: Dakoda Jones
Bid: $300/head
Buyer: The Armory at LTT
Reserve champion pen of three: Valerie Weikart
Bid: $350/head
Buyer: Atty. Lynn Maro
DAIRY CHEESE
Grand champion: Steven McCracken
Bid: $4,250
Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet II Garrettsville
Reserve Champion: Zachary Norris
Bid: $3,700
Buyer: Judge Katelyn Dickey
