2024 Ohio State Parks Photo Contest now open

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Parks and Watercraft is thrilled to announce the 2024 Ohio State Parks Photo Contest.

There are five great categories to enter: Parks and People; Wildlife Wonders; Adventurers Unbound; Scenic Landscapes; and Historic Horizons.

The Ohio State Parks Photo Contest is free to enter. Contestants can submit up to five photos, one per category, that were taken on or after Jan. 1, 2023. To honor Ohio State Parks’ 75th anniversary, photo entries for the Historical Horizons category can be taken on any date.

Visit www.discoverohiostateparks.com/ to find submission forms and contest rules. The deadline to submit your photos is May 3. Winners will be notified between June 10 and June 17. The grand prize overall is a DJI Osmo Action Camera. The second and third-place winners will also receive prizes. Winners of the People’s Choice in each category will score a free night of camping at any Ohio State Park campground and a camping cooking set.