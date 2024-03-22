Registration open for the 2024 National Holstein Convention

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — Registration is now open for the 2024 National Holstein Convention being held June 24–27, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Holstein enthusiasts are invited to attend and take part in the 2024 National Holstein Convention.

Early bird registration is open and will run through April 15, allowing attendees the opportunity to secure convention tickets at a discounted price. Tickets will be available to purchase at a standard price from April 16 to June 1. After June 1, late registration will be available until June 15 for additional fees.

Three ticket packages will be offered this year. Package options provide adults and juniors who plan to attend all or most of National Holstein Convention with a discounted price on tickets. Individual tickets are also available for purchase. To learn more about ticket package options or to register for the convention, visit www.holsteinconvention.com/ registration.

Hotel information. Hotel rooms at the Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City are available to be booked for the convention. The discounted convention rate can be applied from June 22 through June 29, as room availability lasts. To book hotel rooms, visit www.holsteinconvention.com/accommodations.

Convention highlights

The Convention will kick off on June 24 with Host Day Tours. Adults can choose between exploring This is the Place Heritage Park or taking a scenic journey to Utah’s Antique & Classic Power Museum. Juniors will hear an inspiring message at Impact Ninja Gym and spend the afternoon at This is the Place Heritage Park. Junior members will end the evening with a workshop before the welcome dinner and dance. Adults can enjoy dinner on their own in bustling downtown Salt Lake City, and then take part in an adult social mixer, axe throwing and connect friends.

June 25 will showcase a new event, Holstein Horizons. Everyone is invited to attend a free day of enlightening seminars on a variety of topics. Later that afternoon, attendees can spend time perusing the trade show aisles and enjoy refreshments at the trade show reception. Juniors will be busy competing in Dairy Jeopardy and speaking contests, before ending the day with a lively round of Ag Olympics.

Holstein Association USA’s 138th Annual Meeting will be called to order on June 26. Esteemed adult award winners, Distinguished Junior Member semifinalists and Young Distinguished Junior Member finalists will be recognized during a special awards luncheon. Juniors will compete in Dairy Bowl, attend a workshop and end the evening with a glow in the dark party, featuring games and dancing. After a full Cowboy Buffet, adults will be ready to socialize and bid during the National Convention Sale.

National Holstein Convention will wrap up on June 27. Delegates will vote on Board of Directors and officer candidates during the annual meeting. Junior Holstein Association members will be honored for their accomplishments and success during the Junior Awards Breakfast. For the full convention schedule, visit www.holsteinconvention.com/ schedule.

Learn more at www.holsteinconvention.com or reach out to convention@holstein.com with questions. Those that need assistance using the online convention registration website can call Holstein Association USA customer service at 800-952-5200.