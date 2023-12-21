2024 Pa Dairy Summit scheduled for Feb. 7-8

HARRISBURG, Pa. — “Unlock Your Potential” is the theme of the 2024 Pennsylvania Dairy Summit, scheduled for Feb. 7-8 at the Lancaster Wyndham Resort and Convention Center in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Hosted by the Professional Dairy Managers of Pennsylvania and Center for Dairy Excellence, the annual dairy conference brings together dairy producers and allied-industry representatives who want to grow their skillsets through networking and inspiration.

Noblehurst Farms, an 1,800-cow generational dairy farm in New York, will share how they intentionally focus on employee management and incorporate biodigestion, solar panels, and sustainability into their dairy operation during the Dairy Producer Showcase keynote session.

The upcoming Summit will feature several keynote speakers and breakout sessions that cover herd, farm and financial management topics as well as broad industry and wellness issues. A new breakout track has been added this coming year to specifically focus on employee management strategies for dairy operations, with Noblehurst Farms digging deeper into their own lessons learned in one of these sessions.

The program will include sessions for all size operations and all members of dairy teams. Some of the topics included in the 2024 program are feed costs and conversion, business ownership transition, a producer panel focused on low employee turnover, the timeline for investing in a new project on your dairy and more. Many of these breakout sessions will be panel discussions led by dairy producers who will share their successes and reflect on lessons learned on their individual operations. Visit www.padairysummit.org to view conference information.