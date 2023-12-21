OCA plans annual meeting and awards banquet for Jan. 13

MARYSVILLE, Ohio — The Ohio Cattlemen’s Association will host its annual meeting and awards banquet Jan. 13 in Columbus. OCA members are encouraged to attend and participate in discussions that will decide the association’s top priorities for the year.

The day will begin with lunch where guest speaker Todd Wilkinson, president of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, will give an update on important NCBA priorities and programs. Wilkinson is a co-owner and operator of a commercial cow-calf operation alongside his son, Nick, in De Smet, South Dakota. He is also a co-owner of Redstone Feeders, a family-owned cattle feeding and finishing operation as well as owns his own law firm, Wilkinson & Schumacher, where he has practiced law for more than 40 years, specializing in estate planning and agricultural law.

The annual meeting will begin after lunch where OCA members will set policy priorities for 2024 and be involved in important industry updates. The 2023 beef industry scholarships winners will also be announced.

The evening will kick off with the OCA Awards Banquet where members and guests will celebrate the seven distinguished award winners for the year in the categories of Young Cattleman of the Year, Industry Service Award, Industry Excellence Award, Seedstock Producer of the Year, Commercial Producer of the Year, Environmental Stewardship Award and the Outstanding County Award. A dinner will be served as attendees view the release of the videos and hear from the award recipients.

The event will be held at the Hilton Polaris at 8700 Lyra Drive in Columbus, Ohio. Room blocks are now available and must be booked by Dec. 22 to receive the discount. Room reservations can be made by calling the hotel at 614-885-1600 or on the OCA website. Learn more and register at ohiocattle.org/events-programs/annual-meeting-awards-banquet.