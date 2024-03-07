22 farms added to Pa. farmland preservation program

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture added 1,519 acres on 22 farms in 11 Pennsylvania counties to its farmland preservation program.

Since the program was started in 1988, Pennsylvania has protected 6,336 farms and 634,375 acres in 58 counties from future development. Pennsylvania currently leads the country in preserved farmland. Pennsylvania partners with county, and sometimes local governments and nonprofits, to purchase development rights. When selling their land’s development rights, farmers ensure their farms will never be sold to developers.

Farms preserved recently and dollars invested, by county include:

Adams County, $123,589

Paula K. Frey, Mt. Joy Township, 46-acre crop farm

Centre County, $445,999

Joanne M. Fisher, Halfmoon Township,117-acre crop and livestock farm

Cumberland County, $148,529

Ronald L. and Judy P. Deihl, Lower Frankford Township, 83-acre crop and livestock farm

Lancaster County $679,548

Christopher D. and Lois A. Hoover, East Drumore Township, 42-acre crop and livestock farm

Stevie G. and Susie L. King, West Lampeter Township, 47-acre dairy farm

Kerry L. Meyer, Penn Township, 56-acre crop farm

Daniel S. and Barbara G. Smucker, Caernarvon Township, 39-acre dairy farm

Lebanon County $201,781

Kathleen S. Eisenhouer, Linda S. Johnson, Glen R. Hess, North Annville Township, 79-acre crop farm

Lehigh County $1.6 million

William G. and Cheryl C. Ash and Brian Brady, Heidelberg Township, horse farm

Weinhofer Farms LLC, Whitehall Township, 154-acre crop farm

Errol W. and Virginia A. Zellner, Brenda Kay and Robert Price, Washington Township, 28-acre crop farm

Luzerne County $210,415

Burger’s Farm LLC, Butler Township, 59-acre crop farm

Northampton County $552,772

Jody L. and Megan M. Snyder, Lehigh Township, 33-acre crop farm

Weinhofer Farms LLC #3, East Allen Township, 16-acre crop farm

Schuylkill County $608,850

Baron and Robin Heatherington #2, Union Township, 50-acre crop farm

William K. Stump #1, Wayne Township, 157-acre crop farm

Carl H. and Edith E. Wehry and Carl J. Wehry #1, Barry Township, 84-acre crop and livestock farm

Union County, $212,755

Ralph M. and Lexie C. Reish, Buffalo Township, 69-acre crop and livestock farm

York County $1 million

Lynn D. and Tammie M. Godfrey #1, Springfield Township,127-acre crop farm

Kevin D. and Robin D. Grim #1, Paradise Township, 108-acre crop farm

Larry W. and Lisa Kenton #1, Washington Township, 28-acre crop farm

Stephen J. and Dolores E. Krick #1, Lower Chanceford Township, 72-acre horse farm

To learn more about Pennsylvania’s Farmland Preservation Program, visit agriculture.pa.gov.