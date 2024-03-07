Ohio corn, wheat yield contest winners announced

DELAWARE, Ohio — This year’s Ohio corn yield contest winner was Corey Farrens, of Madison County, with a yield of 340.46 bushels per acre.

Ohio Corn & Wheat recognized the yield contest winners at its annual Celebration of Corn & Wheat event on Feb. 8. Farrens also placed third in the national conventional non-irrigated class.

The runner-up for the state contest and third-place winner in the national strip-till non-irrigated class was Don Jackson, of Preble County, with a yield of 324.70 bushels per acre.

There were 21 growers who made the 300-bushel club. Additional winners include Anthony Hertzfeld of Lucas County; Aaron Stuckey of Fulton County; Mike Keys, of Wood County; Jake Rothert, of Ottawa County; Ken Gerten, of Putnam County; Ron Montgomery, of Allen County; Blake Sims, of Marion County; Tim Reinhard, of Crawford County; Jim & Lori Dauch of Huron County; Keith & Kent Edwards, of Erie County; Lincoln Winner, of Darke County; Luke Haerr, of Clark County; Kyle Croft, of Coshocton County; Beth Colburn, of Ross County; Nathan Ewing, of Pike County; and Andrew Bond, of Clinton County.

Wheat. This year’s Ohio wheat yield contest winner was Kent Edwards, of Erie County, with 169.4 bushels per acre. Edwards also placed third in the national contest. The runner-up for the state contest was Jim Dauch of Huron County with 162.21 bushels per acre.

There were 24 growers that made the 100-bushel club this year. Additional wheat yield contest winners include Doug Dawson of Delaware County; Luke Swaim of Greene County; Eric Kesler of Clark County; Richard Clifton, of Pickaway County; Steve Downing, of Allen County; John Carroll, of Ross County; Aaron Stuckey, of Fulton County; and Jim Bethel, of Madison County.