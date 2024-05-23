Sycamore Valley Farm to host workshop on grazing

ASHLAND, Ohio — Sycamore Valley Farm will host the “MOOchas GRASSias Conservation Chat” on June 13 at 6 p.m. at Sycamore Valley Farms, 765 County Road 1775, Ashland.

The conservation chat will discuss how to plan, research and implement the best grazing techniques. Several speakers will be featured at the event including Bob Hendershot, former state grasslands conservation specialist for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service. He will go over hands-on tips and tricks to maximize grazing operations.

Additionally, Jason Jones from Pheasants Forever will talk about warm season grasses and cost-share opportunities, available through Pheasants Forever and the Farm Bill, to include in grazing operations.

Ashland SWCD Conservation Specialist Katie Eikleberry will also share information on on cost-share opportunities for livestock exclusion fencing and the benefits it provides for water quality and livestock health. Afterward, participants will go on pasture walk with Josh and Lyndsay Welch, owners of Sycamore Valley Farm. During the walk, the Welches will discuss their heritage livestock operation, among other things.

Dinner will be provided and the event is $5, but if you bring a friend the event is free. Registration is required beforehand. To register, call Eileberry at 419-281-7645 or visit www.eventbrite.com/e/conservation-chat-moochas-grassias-tickets-764537270557.