Roundup of 4-H news for May 15, 2025

COLUMBUS — Arabella Ortiz, a Lorain County 4-H member, and Maggie Hamilton, a Tuscarawas County 4-H member, recently returned home from participating in the Ohio 4-H Greece Immersion Trip to the American Farm School in Thessaloniki, Greece.

The opportunity, organized by Ohio 4-H, aimed to immerse participants in Greek culture while exploring diverse career pathways in agriculture and related fields.

Ortiz and Hamilton joined a group of 15 Ohio 4-H teens who took part in the transformative adventure to explore Greek culture while also learning about agricultural practices and career paths. The immersion trip was led by Steve Brady, assistant professor and 4-H educator and Margo Overholt-Seckel, program manager of Ohio 4-H Workforce Development and Pathways.

Spanning 10 days, the trip allowed participants to immerse themselves in the vibrant traditions and customs of Greece, fostering cross-cultural understanding and global awareness.

Throughout the immersive experience at the American Farm School, the students engaged in a diverse range of activities including hands-on agricultural experiences, cultural excursions and interactive workshops. From exploring ancient landmarks to learning about sustainable farming practices, they gained invaluable insights into Greek culture and the agricultural industry. Their journey exemplifies the transformative impact of 4-H programs in empowering youth to become confident, capable leaders in their communities.