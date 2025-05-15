Roundup of FFA news for May 15, 2025

WEST SALEM, Ohio — Northwestern Wayne FFA hosted its 74th annual banquet on April 26 where it celebrated the accomplishments of FFA members and handed it out awards.

Makenna Connelly won the Diversified Livestock Entrepreneurship award for her work raising hogs, goats and lambs.

The Star Dairy Production Award was given to Ella Saal who is in the top four for state proficiencies. She will soon find out how she placed at the State Convention.

Emma Connelly was honored with the Star Market Goat Production Award. Addy Connelly was the runner-up.The Star Pygmy Goat Production Award was given to Addy Connelly, with Makenna Connelly as the runner-up.

Kate Johnson was the recipient of the Poultry Production award. Brooke Hershey was the winner of the Star Sheep Production Award and Kate Johnson was the runner up. The Star Swine Production Entrepreneurship Award winner was Emma Connelly and the runner-up was Addy Connelly. Mallory Gilbert received the Star Agricultural Sales Placement. Chet McNeil won the Star Job Placement award. Kate Johnson also won the Star Equine Entrepreneurship award. Emma and Addy Connelly both won the the Star Notebook Award. Mallory Gilbert also won the Star Record Keeping Award.

The winner of the Star Greenhand award was Laurie Barr, an eighth grader, who earned the award by staying focused, volunteering for events and helping classmates.

Brooke Hershey won the Star Chapter Award for her involvement in various CDE competitions and activities. Emma Connelly won the Star County Award for her above and beyond involvement in FFA. Mallory Gilbert won the Star DeKalb award which is given each year to an outstanding senior.

Philip Eberly, Lorie Reusser and Craig Wiley also won the Distinguished Services Award for their work leading and helping the chapter. Additionally, seven members received their State FFA Degree at the Ohio State FFA Convention in May. Those who received their degree include Kaylee Cherry, Addy Connelly, Emma Connelly, Makenna Connelly, Chet McNeil, Kate Johnson and Ella Saal.

Five members received their American FFA Degree including Jacoby Gilbert, Kade Tegtmeier, Kaleb Badger, Ella Saal and Kirsten Boreman. This is the highest FFA award a member can receive.

WATERFORD, Ohio — Waterford FFA members Maggie Baldwin, Maddie Hansell, Payge Lane, Katelynn Valadingham and Gracie Hartline recently advanced to the 74th annual National Land and Range Judging Contest held in El Reno, Oklahoma from April 29 to May 1. This is the fifth time Waterford FFA members participated in the event.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Several Zane Trace FFA members received recognition at the Ohio FFA Convention. At the agriscience fair, Kylie Arthur and Camron Naumovski placed first in plant science as a team, while Malia Vick and Isaac Detty placed second in Animal Science. Sadie Swepston also was honored as a finalist in the State Star in Agriscience for her work in three research projects over her FFA career. Secretary Josh Young, Treasurer Mary Helber and Reporter Brooklynn Fisher-Rie earned gold ratings and were presented with pins for their accomplishments.

Charley Clyne, Isaac Detty, Brooklynn Fisher-Rie, Mary Helber, Dawson Skinner, Mariska Wax and Josh Young were also named State Degree recipients.

Additionally, the chapter was named one of the top 10 in the state in the area of strengthening agriculture for its work in elementary ag lessons and the sausage breakfast. Zane Trace FFA was also recognized for charitable giving throughout the year, with Parker Smith and Delaney McCluskey receiving the award for donations to Children’s Hospital and the Ohio FFA Foundation.

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — West Holmes FFA participated in the Spring Trap shoot at the Sugar Creek Sportsman’s Club where its team placed second overall. Individually, Andi Schuch won first place.