9 new U.S. soybean farmers to serve on the United Soybean Board

ST. LOUIS — The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the appointment of nine new U.S. soybean farmers to serve on the United Soybean Board and reappointed eight directors for an additional term. Farmer-leaders will serve a three-year term.

Authorized by the Soybean Promotion, Research, and Consumer Information Act, the checkoff is composed of 78 members representing 29 states, in addition to the Eastern and Western regions. The number of seats on the board is determined based on bushels produced in their region. Members must be soybean farmers nominated by a Qualified State Soybean Board.

Reappointed farmer-leaders include Jeff Magyar, of Orwell, Ohio, and Andrew Fabin, of Homer City, Pennsylvania.