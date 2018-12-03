Ag-Pro acquires JD Equipment

LONDON, Ohio — Ag-Pro, Ohio, a subsidiary of Ag-Pro Companies has purchased Ohio-based JD Equipment, adding the dealership’s 10 John Deere locations in Ohio and northern Kentucky.

Ag-Pro has been aggressively adding dealerships and stores, and its stable of 71 locations is up from just 49 in October 2017. The company, which says it is the largest privately held John Deere dealer in the U.S., has primarily been focused in the South, with locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Texas.

The acquisition of JD Equipment will be first expansion in the Midwest for Ag-Pro, which has annual sales of over $800 million.

In a letter to customers, JD Equipment CEO Jeffrey Mitchell and President Don Mitchell said the choice to sell the company “was not an easy decision.”

“However, the sale of JD Equipment was the right decision for our employees and our customers, in order for the dealership to remain competitive and continue serving its employees, its customers and its communities long into the future.”

The anticipated transfer date is Dec. 12, 2018.