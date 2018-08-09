Ag Progress Days tours offer look at GrowSafe cattle feeding system

ROCK SPRINGS, Pa. — For beef producers interested in seeing technology that helps measure the use of implants and feed efficiency, a tour during Ag Progress Days will offer a firsthand look at the Livestock Evaluation Center’s newly installed GrowSafe Feed Intake System.

The Pennsylvania Beef Producers Working Group is organizing the Calf Fed Holstein Feedlot Tours at the Livestock Evaluation Center during Ag Progress Days, Aug. 14-16.

On the one-hour tour, participants will learn about the use of implants in beef production, and observe a GrowSafe system installed this year that evaluates individual animal intake, allowing researchers to better understand feed efficiency and meal pattern in cattle.

The tour will focus on calf-fed Holsteins as a model for beef production. Participants will be able to see Holsteins that have been implanted and compare their performance to calves that have not been implanted.

Catch the bus

Participants should stop by the tour registration area at the corn crib at top of Ag Progress Day’s Main Street, and get a free ticket to reserve a seat on the bus. Participants will also board from that area on Main Street.

If the buses are full, participants may walk or drive to the LEC during tour times, as parking is available there. Walking and standing will be a part of the tour, and restrooms will be available.

The bus will leave at the following times: Tuesday: 10 a.m., noon, and 2 p.m.; Wednesday: 10 a.m., noon, and 2 p.m.; Thursday: 10 a.m. and noon

Additionally, tour participants will receive a $5 Livestock Loot toward any item at the PA Livestock Association food booth, located on Main Street between third and fourth streets.

The demonstration is made available with the backing of the PA Beef Producers Working Group, a collaboration of Penn State Extension, Pa. Beef Council, Center for Beef Excellence, Pa. Cattlemen’s Association, and Pa. Department of Agriculture.