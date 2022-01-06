AgChoice Farm Credit announces Growing Your Career Scholarship

MECHANICSBURG – A new scholarship allows you to earn money for your college education and gain an opportunity to network and job shadow with the AgChoice Farm Credit team. The Growing Your Career Scholarships are open to students who attend an accredited college or university and major in an agricultural field.

Each scholarship winner will receive:

Networking dinner with AgChoice’s Senior Leadership team and hiring managers Three career shadow days at AgChoice, including one day at the headquarters office, one day at a branch office, and one day with a loan officer.

To apply, submit an application, essay, and unofficial transcript at agchoice.com/scholarships. Hurry — scholarship applications close April 30, 2022.

Questions about the program? Contact Jenn Hilliard at jhilliard@agchoice.com or 1-800-998-5557.