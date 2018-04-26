AgChoice recognizes scholars

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — AgChoice Farm Credit recently recognized this year’s AgChoice Scholars, a small group of Penn State students who participated in a unique experiential learning opportunity, with scholarships.

Open to eligible sophomores and juniors, AgChoice Scholars gain first-hand experience working with Pennsylvania’s largest agricultural lender and a glimpse into the agricultural lending industry. Students participate in a two-year program that includes educational seminars, a one-week externship, field trips to local agribusinesses and credit analysis projects.

Year One AgChoice Scholars are Kayla Kneasel, animal science, Lebanon; Katelyn Zembrzycki, plant sciences: crop production, Uniondale; Katie Elder, animal science, State College; Erin Forgy, Agribusiness Management, Tyrone; Brandon Stitzel, economics, Kutztown; Maura Cruse, International Agriculture, Altoona.

Year Two AgChoice Scholars are Casey Branstetter, Agribusiness Management, Tyrone; Mikayla Carbaugh, Agribusiness Management, Woodbury; Greg Kowalewski, Animal Science Business Option, Forest City; Laura Ritchey, Public Relations, Martinsburg; Gretchen Seigworth, Agribusiness Management, Brookville,

To learn more about the program and the 2018 application process, visit agchoice.com.