All American Dairy Show sets schedule

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 2019 All-American Dairy Show will run from Sept. 14 to Sept. 18, condensing the show by one day. The most notable changes are for the Holstein breed. Pennsylvania Junior Holstein exhibitors will be recognized during the Premier National Junior Show Sept. 16, with champions selected in both the state and national shows.

The open Pennsylvania Holstein Fall Championship Show will run simultaneously with the Eastern National Holstein Show Sept. 17-18, with state and national champions chosen separately. Complete Ayrshire, Jersey and Milking Shorthorn shows will be held Sept. 17, and complete Guernsey and Red and White shows will remain Sept. 18.

The Brown Swiss and Holsteins are the only split shows, Sept. 17-18.

As always, the show wraps up with the selection of supreme champion after all shows are completed Sept. 18. For more information or if you have questions, contact show management at 717-787-2905, or visit www.allamerican.pa.gov.