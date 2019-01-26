Annie’s Project planned in Summit, Portage

STOW, Ohio — Ohio State University Extension in Summit and Portage counties is teaming up to offer Annie’s Project from Feb. 21-March 28.

Annie’s project is a six-week program designed to address risk management education for farm women. Its objective is to educate women entrepreneurs so that they are more prepared to make farm management decisions.

While a large number of farm women own and operate farms, others play a major role in the decision-making process of farm operations for farm families. Annie’s Project provides in-depth sessions on topics that are important for decision-making on the family farm.

Sessions are designed to be interactive between the presenters and the participants. Information presented is tailored to meet the needs of participants in their own geographical areas.

The six-week training will be held Feb. 21 at 6 p.m., with dinner, starting at 5:30 p.m. Registration is due Feb. 14. Classes will rotate between the Summit and Portage County Extension offices in Stow and Ravenna.

The course fee is $100. Contact Robin Christensen with questions or for an application, at 330-296-6432, or email at Christensen.227@osu.edu.