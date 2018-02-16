Home Tags Posts tagged with "farm management"
5 tips for a strong growing season
Growing a high-quality corn silage crop starts at day one. Now is the best time for producers to build a plan for the upcoming growing season.
Climate change forces Midwest farmers to adapt
Find out how climate change is impacting agricultural producers in Ohio and the rest of the Midwest and adjust your management practices accordingly.
Time to get out the balance sheet
It is now past time to take inventories and prepare balance sheets. If your balance sheet is not done, set time aside and get it done now.
Managing livestock, pastures in extreme winter weather
Extreme winter weather can stress your livestock and damage your pastures. Learn more about the best farm management practices to combat the cold.
5 ways to kick 2018 into gear
Let’s blast into 2018 with no regrets, no whining and no looking back at what was or what might have been. Editor Susan Crowell shares five tips to get you on track.
Take time to review your farm records
As you continue to finish up your year-end business, it's a good time to review rental agreements, business plans and other farm records.
9 tips to conserve water on the farm this winter
Water conservation efforts are just as important during winter as they are during other seasons. Learn to improve management practices and conserve water.
Employee evaluation time, host a ‘stay’ meeting
A stay meeting involves sitting down with the employee, and again this can be both non-family and family, and discussing their future with the farm.
Farm management winter checklist
Winter always seems like a slower time, but farm and grazing management never take a break. Make sure you've got your best foot forward this spring.
Beef production, management online course
Beef Production and Management will teach its participants how to best choose and maintain their herd animals, while wisely managing their business.