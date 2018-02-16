Monday, March 12, 2018
Growing a high-quality corn silage crop starts at day one. Now is the best time for producers to build a plan for the upcoming growing season.
storm clouds and farm
Find out how climate change is impacting agricultural producers in Ohio and the rest of the Midwest and adjust your management practices accordingly.
farmer
It is now past time to take inventories and prepare balance sheets. If your balance sheet is not done, set time aside and get it done now.
cattle in the snow
Extreme winter weather can stress your livestock and damage your pastures. Learn more about the best farm management practices to combat the cold.
New Year 2018
Let’s blast into 2018 with no regrets, no whining and no looking back at what was or what might have been. Editor Susan Crowell shares five tips to get you on track.
snowy barn
As you continue to finish up your year-end business, it's a good time to review rental agreements, business plans and other farm records.
cow drinking
Water conservation efforts are just as important during winter as they are during other seasons. Learn to improve management practices and conserve water.
snowy farm
A stay meeting involves sitting down with the employee, and again this can be both non-family and family, and discussing their future with the farm.
winter barn
Winter always seems like a slower time, but farm and grazing management never take a break. Make sure you've got your best foot forward this spring.
Beef cattle in group
Beef Production and Management will teach its participants how to best choose and maintain their herd animals, while wisely managing their business.
