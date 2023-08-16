Application period open for ag and youth grants

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding on Aug. 14 called for proposals for $500,000 in PA Farm Bill Agriculture & Youth Grants from organizations whose projects are aimed at preparing youth to succeed in Pennsylvania’s $132.5 billion agriculture industry.

The state budget signed earlier this month fully funds a fifth year of Ag & Youth Grants through the PA Farm Bill. Since 2019, Ag & Youth Grants have invested $1.5 million in 157 projects statewide.

PA Farm Bill Ag and Youth Grants provide direct funding of up to $7,500 and matching grants of up to $25,000 to support projects, programs and equipment purchases by youth-run organizations, and those with programs that benefit youth or promote agriculture, community leadership, vocational training and peer networking. Past funded projects include agriculture career seminars and field trips, agricultural safety training, capital projects and equipment purchases aimed at leading students to opportunities in agriculture and building the future workforce Pennsylvania’s agriculture industry needs.

Grant applications must be submitted online by 5 p.m. Sept. 29 through the PA Department of Community and Economic Development Electronic Single Application.

Full grant guidelines are published in the Aug/ 12 edition of the PA Bulletin. Learn more about opportunities in agriculture at agriculture.pa.gov/kidsarethefuture. Find a map of previous grant recipients and details of other PA Farm Bill grants at agriculture.pa.gov/pafarmbill.