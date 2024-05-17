Do you recognize Item No. 1270?

Hello from Hazard!

And sayonara to Item No. 1269!

After three weeks in this space, it generated one guess from Clark Colby who thought it might be part of an adjustable tailor’s dummy.

Item No. 1269 was the fourth item in a series shared with us by Western Columbiana County Historical Society.

•••

Item No. 1270 comes to us from Jay Goodell, of Goodell Family Farm, with no additional information. It appears to be a slightly rusty metal semicircle with ends that extend on both sides, a hole in the center of the outer curve and holes on either side of the straight edge near the extended ends. It also appears to be slightly convex when it’s sitting on a flat surface.

If you have any thoughts on what Item No. 1270 might be, let us know by emailing us at editorial@farmanddairy.com, commenting on this Hazard A Guess? post on our website at farmanddairy.com or by sending mail to Hazard a Guess?, in care of Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.

•••

We can always use more items to keep this column going. Please submit items you would like identified to editorial@farmanddairy.com.