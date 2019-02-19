Applications open for 2019 Pork Industry Scholarships

DES MOINES, IOWA — The National Pork Board has opened the application period of the 2019 Pork Industry Scholarships.

Who should apply?

This program, now in its tenth year, is open to college juniors and seniors who have plans to pursue a career in swine production management or a related field. In addition, students who will be seeking to attend veterinary or graduate school with an emphasis on swine are encouraged to apply. The National Pork Board will award up to 20 scholarships in 2019 totaling $46,000. The top applicant will receive $5,000, the second-ranked applicant will receive $3,500 and all others will receive $2,000.

“Human capital and identification of future leaders is critical for the continued success of the swine industry,” said Chris Hostetler, animal science director for the Pork Checkoff. “The National Pork Board’s Animal Science Committee recognizes this need and continues its commitment to encouraging these students through these scholarships.”

Guidelines

The guidelines for the scholarship application and the online form can be found at www.pork.org/scholarship . The deadline for application submission is March 15, 2019. Following review and selection, recipients will be notified in April.

“Students who meet the scholarship criteria are encouraged to submit an application for consideration,” Hostetler said. “This is an excellent opportunity for financial assistance for our students who are seeking swine-oriented careers.”

Recipients

Approximately 80 percent of the previous recipients of the Pork Industry Scholarship have pursued advanced degrees as they prepared to serve the industry as veterinarians, nutritionists, reproductive biologists and management consultants.