Apply for Boom & Bucket’s 2024 scholarship program

Boom & Bucket is offering a scholarship of $1,000 to be awarded each year to a student pursuing a heavy machinery-themed program. This scholarship is available to both currently enrolled students and future students who are planning to attend a program within the next 12 months. The program can be at a college or a trade school anywhere in the United States or Canada.
Empowering dreams
In the pursuit of academic excellence and fostering the dreams of aspiring scholars, Boom and Bucket proudly introduce their much-anticipated 2024 Student Scholarship Program. At the heart of this initiative lies a commitment to inclusivity, and it is specifically designed to benefit the dynamic cohort of bucket scholarship applicants.
As part of a broader scholarship initiative, Boom and Bucket aim to systematically bridge the financial gap that often hinders educational pursuits. This initiative stands as a testament to the organization’s dedication to creating an environment where every enrolled student has equal access to educational resources, regardless of financial constraints.
In 2024, the Boom and Bucket’s Student Scholarship Program became a transformative force, embodying the spirit of empowerment and providing a platform for ambitious students to flourish. As the application term approaches, the program promises not only financial support but a pathway to a brighter future, where education becomes a catalyst for personal and societal growth.
How to apply
To apply, students must write a 500+ word essay or record a 2-minute video explaining who you are and what makes them excited about the heavy equipment space. Please submit your application by noon central time on March 31 of each calendar year. Winners will be chosen by April 15th. The winning scholarship will be paid directly to the school as a tuition payment.
Interested students can apply here.
Tips
In 2023, we spotted similar issues in some scholarship submissions. Here are tips to strengthen your application:
- Start by including a title and name in your application, along with the subject or field you are currently studying.
- Craft your essay specifically for this scholarship. Show us your enthusiasm for the heavy equipment industry – remember, passion is key.
- Ensure your essay is well-structured with appropriate paragraphs and formatting. Use a word processor for your essay and refrain from submitting screenshots from note-taking apps or images of handwritten notes.
- If you feel you can express yourself better verbally, consider submitting a YouTube video instead. We noticed a lack of video submissions this year and would love to see more in the future.
- Finally, please submit your application in PDF format to ensure compatibility and ease of reading.
Original listing
Find the original scholarship listing at https://www.boomandbucket.com/blog/scholarship.
