Art in the Parks returns to Ohio state parks

COLUMBUS — The Arts in the Parks summer workshop series brings state park visitors together with seven Ohio teaching artists to create engaging experiences. Workshops will offer an array of activities including creating art from recyclables, writing poetry and even decorating Ukrainian eggs. Participating locations include Burr Oak, Deer Creek, Mohican, Salt Fork and Shawnee State Park lodges.

The artists featured in this year’s Arts in the Parks artist workshop series include the following:

Cynthia Amoah, Words in the Wild: A Poetry and Nature Workshop

Aug. 11-13, Burr Oak State Park Lodge

Aug. 25-27, Deer Creek State Park Lodge

Ginny Baughman, Ukrainian Egg Decorating

Aug. 11-13, Salt Fork State Park Lodge

Sept. 1-3, Shawnee State Park Lodge

Amy Dennison, Soundscapes of Nature

July 28-30, Salt Fork State Park Lodge

Aug. 4-6, Burr Oak State Park Lodge

Aug. 25-27, Shawnee State Park Lodge

Sept. 1-3, Deer Creek State Park Lodge

Kimberly Crislip Jarvis, Dancing from the Inside-Out

July 28-30, Mohican State Park Lodge

Aug. 11-13, Deer Creek State Park Lodge

Eric Marlow, “Recycleables”

Aug. 11-13, Shawnee State Park Lodge

Aug. 25-27, Burr Oak State Park Lodge

Suzanne Ondrus, Reclaiming Our Connection to Nature

July 28-30, Burr Oak State Park Lodge

Aug. 11-13, Mohican State Park Lodge

Stevens Puppets, Goldilocks and the Three Bears

Aug. 25-27, Mohican State Park Lodge

Sept. 1-3, Burr Oak State Park Lodge

The Arts in the Parks artist workshops are a result of community partnerships between the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the Ohio Arts Council and Great Ohio Lodges. The series will be offered to guests of the lodge as well as those who want to visit for the class. To register or get more information about specific workshops, visit ohiodnr.gov/arts-in-the-parks.