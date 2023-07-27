Art in the Parks returns to Ohio state parks

COLUMBUS — The Arts in the Parks summer workshop series brings state park visitors together with seven Ohio teaching artists to create engaging experiences. Workshops will offer an array of activities including creating art from recyclables, writing poetry and even decorating Ukrainian eggs. Participating locations include Burr Oak, Deer Creek, Mohican, Salt Fork and Shawnee State Park lodges.
The artists featured in this year’s Arts in the Parks artist workshop series include the following:
Cynthia Amoah, Words in the Wild: A Poetry and Nature Workshop
Aug. 11-13, Burr Oak State Park Lodge
Aug. 25-27, Deer Creek State Park Lodge
Ginny Baughman, Ukrainian Egg Decorating
Aug. 11-13, Salt Fork State Park Lodge
Sept. 1-3, Shawnee State Park Lodge
Amy Dennison, Soundscapes of Nature
July 28-30, Salt Fork State Park Lodge
Aug. 4-6, Burr Oak State Park Lodge
Aug. 25-27, Shawnee State Park Lodge
Sept. 1-3, Deer Creek State Park Lodge
Kimberly Crislip Jarvis, Dancing from the Inside-Out
July 28-30, Mohican State Park Lodge
Aug. 11-13, Deer Creek State Park Lodge
Eric Marlow, “Recycleables”
Aug. 11-13, Shawnee State Park Lodge
Aug. 25-27, Burr Oak State Park Lodge
Suzanne Ondrus, Reclaiming Our Connection to Nature
July 28-30, Burr Oak State Park Lodge
Aug. 11-13, Mohican State Park Lodge
Stevens Puppets, Goldilocks and the Three Bears
Aug. 25-27, Mohican State Park Lodge
Sept. 1-3, Burr Oak State Park Lodge
The Arts in the Parks artist workshops are a result of community partnerships between the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the Ohio Arts Council and Great Ohio Lodges. The series will be offered to guests of the lodge as well as those who want to visit for the class. To register or get more information about specific workshops, visit ohiodnr.gov/arts-in-the-parks.
